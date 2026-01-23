Fable for Nintendo Switch 2 is not in development, but there is hope

TL;DR: Microsoft's upcoming Fable reboot, developed by Playground Games, will launch on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, featuring a dynamic world with over 1,000 unique NPCs influencing gameplay through choices and reputation. A Nintendo Switch 2 version is under consideration but not currently in development.

Microsoft recently hosted an Xbox Direct where it gave long-awaited Fable fans a look at the upcoming reboot, which is headed to Xbox consoles, PC, and PlayStation. Neither the developer, Playground Games, nor Xbox mentioned a Nintendo Switch 2 release, but insiders say it's under consideration.

Windows Central editor Jez Corden, who has a good track record for Microsoft/Xbox insider knowledge, recently wrote in an X post that he was told that Fable for the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't "100% definite for now," and went on to say in a separate X post that he believes it will happen despite it not being in development right now. Corden wrote that a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the title is "under consideration for the future".

Judging from Corden's comments, it seems safe to say that Playground Games wants to complete the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation editions of Fable before it considers working on a Switch 2 version or decides to hand the task off to another studio. As for what is confirmed, the new Fable will put a lot of focus on influence, choice, and reputation, with the world consisting of a "living population" of more than 1,000 NPC characters that players will influence through conversations, actions, and events.