Resident Evil Requiem looks better on the Switch 2 than on the Xbox Series S

TL;DR: Resident Evil Requiem launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2, running on Capcom's RE Engine with solid 60 FPS performance on most platforms. The Switch 2 version, enhanced by DLSS, offers superior image quality compared to Xbox Series S, marking one of the best third-party ports for the console.

It's one of the biggest game releases of the year, with Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem launching on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch 2. With the game running on Capcom's custom RE Engine, the good news is that the game not only runs well on all platforms, but it delivers a solid 60 FPS on a wide range of PC hardware while maintaining impressive (and often frightening) image quality.

Thanks to DLSS, Resident Evil Requiem on the Switch 2 offers better image quality than the Xbox Series S version, image credit: Digital Foundry.

As part of a new analysis into the visuals, fidelity, and performance of Resident Evil Requiem running on the Nintendo Switch 2, Digital Foundry's John Linneman calls it the "best looking" game on the console. Although concessions have been made to run it on the Switch 2's lower-spec portable NVIDIA hardware, DLSS support delivers crisper, sharper image quality than the Xbox Series S version of the game.

An impressive feat when you factor in that DLSS is upscaling from an internal resolution of 540p. And even though the Xbox Series S version is upscaling from a higher internal resolution of 720p, the resulting image is fuzzier, blurrier, and less stable than the Switch 2 version.

Resident Evil Requiem's shadow detail on the Switch 2 even compares to the PS5 version, image credit: Digital Foundry.

However, it's worth noting that the game runs at a locked 60 FPS on the Xbox Series S, while the frame rate hovers at around 40-60 FPS on the Nintendo Switch 2. And with that, Digital Foundry says that at times it's like comparing 'Quality' mode to 'Performance' mode. Interestingly, both the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch 2 versions of the game make the same major visual concession compared to the game running on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and that's using an older technology for rendering character hair.

Ultimately, the big takeaway here is that Capcom has delivered one of the best third-party ports to date for the Switch 2, with Resident Evil Requiem maintaining most of the impressive lighting and shadow detail you see in the non-ray-tracing modes of the game running on more powerful hardware. For a full breakdown of Resident Evil Requiem's performance on the Switch 2 check out Digital Foundry's full video below.