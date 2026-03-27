Hell is Us to release on Nintendo Switch 2, official ESRB rating spoils announcement

An ESRB rating has revealed Hell is Us is making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2, suggesting an official announcement for the title is around the corner.

TL;DR: An ESRB rating reveals a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Hell is Us, a third-person action-adventure game focused on exploration without traditional UI aids. While no release date is set, the rating suggests an announcement may come soon, possibly during the next Nintendo Direct event.

Developer Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon have yet to announce a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Hell is Us, but an ESRB rating has seemingly spoiled that announcement, as an official rating for a Switch 2 version of the title has been discovered.

Unfortunately, we don't have a release date for the Switch 2 version of the game, but given that ESRB ratings are assigned late in a game's development, it's possible we could hear about a Hell is Us Nintendo Switch 2 version during the next Nintendo Direct. For those who don't know, Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure game built in Unreal Engine 5 that leans heavily into atmosphere, player-driven exploration, and a rejection of modern UI-heavy design.

Described as a title dedicated to "no handholding" gameplay, Hell is Us doesn't feature any minimaps, waypoint markers, or traditional quest tracking systems. Instead, players will be required to navigate and progress through the title using environmental clues, NPC dialogue, and raw memory. As you can probably imagine, this design choice of "no handholding" was immediately controversial upon release, with some players praising it for its sense of immersion and discovery, while others criticized it for the lack of guidance, which can lead to frustration.