Borderlands 4 Nintendo Switch 2 release date and price spotted

A retailer has revealed the price and the release date for Take-Two's Borderlands 4, and it appears the release date is right around the corner.

When Borderlands 4 launched in September of last year, it was revealed that the Gearbox Software title was also coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, but at a later date. That "later date" eventually turned into an indefinite delay.

With no official word on when the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 will release, we can assume the developers are still polishing, but perhaps not much longer. A Portuguese retailer has listed the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 alongside a release date of February 27, 2026. Additionally, the retailer lists the game's price at €69.99 and has pre-orders open for the Switch 2 version.

Take-Two stated in November 2025 that Borderlands 4 sales were "softer" than anticipated, but it expects those numbers to fill out "in the fullness of time." Unfortunately, since we have heard no official word on the release or current status of the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4, we can't say for certain when it will be released, as it's often the case that retail websites list placeholder release dates for upcoming titles. However, retailers have accidentally listed accurate dates in the past.

Until an official announcement has been made by Take-Two or Gearbox, Borderlands 4 on the Nintendo Switch 2 remains indefinitely delayed.