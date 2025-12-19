R-Type developer says smaller Switch 2 carts are real, but high costs lead to a price hike

R-Type Dimensions III developer ININ Games prematurely reveals that lower-capacity Switch 2 cartridges are on the way, and then deletes the original post, clarifying that they have nothing official to announce.
Nintendo may be ready to release smaller Switch 2 cartridges in an effort to alleviate developer frustrations. Reports indicate that Nintendo only produces 64GB cartridges for the Switch 2, which are more costly to produce than the lower-tier models used on the Switch 1. This means developers who choose to ship full games onto actual physical Game Cards will typically have to pay a higher price, on top of having to deal with the slower memory bandwidth offered by Nintendo's ROMs.
Today, R-Type Dimensions developer ININ Games issued a lengthy post telling gamers that Nintendo had "announced two new smaller cartridge sizes for Nintendo Switch 2." The devs then deleted this post, later issuing a correction statement clarifying that Nintendo has not actually announced anything. Interestingly enough, ININ had originally said that the physical Switch 2 cartridge of R-Type Dimensions III was increasing in price by 10 euros to reflect the higher production costs associated with the lower-capacity Switch 2 carts.
Below we have both posts from ININ Games.
Here's the first post, where ININ says that lower-capacity carts are coming:
We're happy to share a positive update regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 version of R-Type Dimensions III.
There is no better timing: Two days ago Nintendo announced two new smaller cartridge sizes for Nintendo Switch 2. This allows us to recalculate production in a way that wasn't possible before. As a result, we've made the following decision:
The entire European and US production of R-Type Dimensions III for Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on a full physical cartridge.
A little downside to this positive news: The price for the retail and the special edition of the NSW2 version will increase by €10 due to the still higher productions costs. However, as a small thank-you to our early supporters, All early pre-order customers of the special edition will receive the game on cartridge at the original price they ordered.
And then we have ININ's correction post:
We would like to issue a correction regarding statements made earlier today in relation to Nintendo cartridge storage sizes.
There has been no official announcement or confirmation from Nintendo concerning cartridge storage capacities. Any references to specific storage sizes should not be interpreted as official information from Nintendo.
At this time, we can only confirm that our upcoming release R-Type Dimensions III will be on a physical cartridge. No further technical details regarding cartridge specifications have been officially confirmed.