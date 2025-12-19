R-Type developer says smaller Switch 2 carts are real, but high costs lead to a price hike

ININ Games confirms that Nintendo is releasing smaller Switch 2 cartridges, but the devs had to increase the price of their game due to high costs.

R-Type Dimensions III developer ININ Games prematurely reveals that lower-capacity Switch 2 cartridges are on the way, and then deletes the original post, clarifying that they have nothing official to announce.

Nintendo may be ready to release smaller Switch 2 cartridges in an effort to alleviate developer frustrations. Reports indicate that Nintendo only produces 64GB cartridges for the Switch 2, which are more costly to produce than the lower-tier models used on the Switch 1. This means developers who choose to ship full games onto actual physical Game Cards will typically have to pay a higher price, on top of having to deal with the slower memory bandwidth offered by Nintendo's ROMs.

Today, R-Type Dimensions developer ININ Games issued a lengthy post telling gamers that Nintendo had "announced two new smaller cartridge sizes for Nintendo Switch 2." The devs then deleted this post, later issuing a correction statement clarifying that Nintendo has not actually announced anything. Interestingly enough, ININ had originally said that the physical Switch 2 cartridge of R-Type Dimensions III was increasing in price by 10 euros to reflect the higher production costs associated with the lower-capacity Switch 2 carts.

Below we have both posts from ININ Games.

Here's the first post, where ININ says that lower-capacity carts are coming:

We're happy to share a positive update regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 version of R-Type Dimensions III. There is no better timing: Two days ago Nintendo announced two new smaller cartridge sizes for Nintendo Switch 2. This allows us to recalculate production in a way that wasn't possible before. As a result, we've made the following decision: The entire European and US production of R-Type Dimensions III for Nintendo Switch 2 will be released on a full physical cartridge. A little downside to this positive news: The price for the retail and the special edition of the NSW2 version will increase by €10 due to the still higher productions costs. However, as a small thank-you to our early supporters, All early pre-order customers of the special edition will receive the game on cartridge at the original price they ordered.

And then we have ININ's correction post: