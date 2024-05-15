Pascari is a new enterprise brand from Phison, the biggest behind-the-scenes name in storage

Phison, one of the leaders in NAND controller and SSD technology, launches Pascari, a new SSD brand delivering enterprise and data center solutions.

Phison Electronics is one of the global leaders in NAND controller and storage technologies, supplying solutions and partnering with notable consumer-facing SSD brands like KIOXIA, Micron, Western Digital, and Samsung. Today, Phison announced that it has launched its new Pascari brand, which will deliver and tailor SSDs for the enterprise and data center markets.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

Pascari's first product is the new 2.5-inch form factor X200 Series of SSDs, which are high-performance PCIe Gen5 Enterprise SSDs with NVMe 2.0 and up to 32TB for maximum capacity and advanced features. They have a dual port design, ultra-low latency, and read speeds of 14.8 GB/s-you're looking at some serious speed.

"Introducing the Pascari brand marks a milestone for Phison as we continue to innovate and lead in NAND Flash technology," said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison. "Our commitment extends beyond products; with Pascari and our IMAGIN+ design services, we are enabling organizations to custom-build flash storage architectures that precisely fit their performance demands, ensuring accelerated business growth and enhanced value creation."

Phison offers a full suite of Pascari SSD storage solutions:

The Performance X-Series is for HPCs, data analysis, and image recognition. It comes in U.2 and E3.S PCIe Dual-Port SSD form factors with capacities up to 30.72TB.

7

The Data Center D-Series for workstations, NAS, and general data storage in compact M.2 2280/22110 and E1.S SSD form.

7

The SATA S-Series for databases and media streaming are high-capacity 2.5-inch SATA drives available with up to 15.36TB of capacity.

7

The Boot Drive B-Series for operating system storage and applications, in U.2 and E1.S SSD form.

7

The AI-Series adds up to 4TB of cache, acting as GPU DRAM for intensive AI workloads via aiDAPTIV+. Phison describes these as the "world's first flash-based AI training solution" that enabled LLM training on a single workstation.

7

Head here for more info on the Pascari portfolio.