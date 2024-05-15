Pascari is a new enterprise brand from Phison, the biggest behind-the-scenes name in storage

Phison, one of the leaders in NAND controller and SSD technology, launches Pascari, a new SSD brand delivering enterprise and data center solutions.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 23 seconds read time

Phison Electronics is one of the global leaders in NAND controller and storage technologies, supplying solutions and partnering with notable consumer-facing SSD brands like KIOXIA, Micron, Western Digital, and Samsung. Today, Phison announced that it has launched its new Pascari brand, which will deliver and tailor SSDs for the enterprise and data center markets.

Pascari is a new enterprise brand from Phison, the biggest behind-the-scenes name in storage 01
Open Gallery 7

Pascari's first product is the new 2.5-inch form factor X200 Series of SSDs, which are high-performance PCIe Gen5 Enterprise SSDs with NVMe 2.0 and up to 32TB for maximum capacity and advanced features. They have a dual port design, ultra-low latency, and read speeds of 14.8 GB/s-you're looking at some serious speed.

"Introducing the Pascari brand marks a milestone for Phison as we continue to innovate and lead in NAND Flash technology," said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison. "Our commitment extends beyond products; with Pascari and our IMAGIN+ design services, we are enabling organizations to custom-build flash storage architectures that precisely fit their performance demands, ensuring accelerated business growth and enhanced value creation."

Phison offers a full suite of Pascari SSD storage solutions:

The Performance X-Series is for HPCs, data analysis, and image recognition. It comes in U.2 and E3.S PCIe Dual-Port SSD form factors with capacities up to 30.72TB.

Pascari is a new enterprise brand from Phison, the biggest behind-the-scenes name in storage 03
Open Gallery 7

The Data Center D-Series for workstations, NAS, and general data storage in compact M.2 2280/22110 and E1.S SSD form.

Pascari is a new enterprise brand from Phison, the biggest behind-the-scenes name in storage 04
Open Gallery 7

The SATA S-Series for databases and media streaming are high-capacity 2.5-inch SATA drives available with up to 15.36TB of capacity.

Pascari is a new enterprise brand from Phison, the biggest behind-the-scenes name in storage 05
Open Gallery 7

The Boot Drive B-Series for operating system storage and applications, in U.2 and E1.S SSD form.

Pascari is a new enterprise brand from Phison, the biggest behind-the-scenes name in storage 06
Open Gallery 7

The AI-Series adds up to 4TB of cache, acting as GPU DRAM for intensive AI workloads via aiDAPTIV+. Phison describes these as the "world's first flash-based AI training solution" that enabled LLM training on a single workstation.

Pascari is a new enterprise brand from Phison, the biggest behind-the-scenes name in storage 07
Open Gallery 7

Head here for more info on the Pascari portfolio.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$345.00
$345.00$368.00$387.09
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$368.99
$368.99$368.00$388.12
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2024 at 9:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phisonenterprise.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags