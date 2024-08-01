Samsung's new PRO Plus and EVO Select microSD cards can store 'more than 45 console games'

With 1TB capacity variants, Samsung PRO Plus and Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards are perfect for content creators and handheld gamers.

Samsung has launched new 1TB capacity variants of its Samsung PRO Plus and Samsung EVO Plus microSD cards, bringing capacity and speed to various compatible devices. Having 1TB to play with on a tiny microSD is impressive, with sequential read speeds of 180MB/s on the PRO Plus and 160MB/s on the EVO Plus - fast enough for 4K video and gaming.

As you can slot a microSD card into a range of portable gaming devices, including the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and countless other Windows and Android gaming handhelds from companies like MSI, Lenovo, and AYANEO, 1TB goes a long way.

As Samsung highlights in its announcement, it's enough to store 45 console games (weighing 20GB each) or over 400,000 4K images.

Although microSD speeds are nowhere near the level of dedicated SSDs, 1TB approaches SSD territory, making it an excellent option for photography, videography, and handheld gaming. The Samsung PRO Plus 1TB is available now for $119.99 USD, with the EVO Select 1TB available for $99.99 USD.

Capacity and speed are only a part of the story, so for those looking for efficiency and reliability, you're covered. The PRO Plus and EVO Plus have UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD Video with A2 App Performance certification for heavy users. They're waterproof, withstand high temperatures, and have a 10-year limited warranty.

Samsung's PRO Plus and EVO Plus 1TB microSD cards feature a more efficient controller built on 28nm process technology, a significant efficiency upgrade over previous-gen 55nm technology.

The speed spec for these 1TB microSD cards is as follows (which also applies to the 512GB and 256GB variants):