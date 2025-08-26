Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse - The New Gaming Champ

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 98% Our Verdict The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is not only lighter, it features a longer-lasting battery than its predecessor, and the build quality has been improved. However, it's the true 8K polling, fantastic sensor, and new features like Dynamic Sensitivity that make it the new gaming champ. Pros Ergonomic shape and ultra-lightweight

Next-level click-feel thanks to its new optical switches

Fantastic sensor that excels in all areas

True 8,000 Hz or 8K polling

Dynamic Sensitivity is a game-changer Cons Pricey

No on-board profile support

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

For all of the pieces of hardware that make up your modern gaming PC, there are premium components that could be described as either the best of the best or overkill. For example, when looking at a GPU like the GeForce RTX 5080 or the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, you've got incredibly powerful graphics cards built for cinematic high refresh-rate 4K gaming. However, if you're the sort that only plays a handful of older titles like Counter-Strike 2 or Apex Legends, or play games on a compact 1080p or 1440p display, then you'd probably consider them overkill. Which really boils down to, are you going to make the most of the hardware at your disposal?

That's not to say that you need to; some people want to have the best. And really, even when you're driving within the speed limit, driving a luxury sports car still feels absolutely fantastic. And when it comes to input devices, the new Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro might be the most impressive gaming mouse released to date - bar none. It takes Razer's popular DeathAdder look and feel, with the classic ergonomic shape that's still going strong after almost 20 years, and turns it into an absolute beast.

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro includes an ultra-lightweight and robust build, one of the fastest and most precise wireless interfaces on the market, impressive switches, an optical scroll wheel, and mind-blowing precision thanks to Razer's Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2. And yes, the 45K refers to a DPI sensitivity of 45,000. And with that, you've got a mouse that, unless you're the sort of competitive gamer that would (or could) feel the difference that 8K polling and a tracking speed of 900 IPS (inches-per-second) brings to the table, then yeah, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro might be overkill. But then again, with its fantastic design and innovative features, there's something about using the best of the best that's hard to resist.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro Ultra-lightweight Ergonomic Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Color Black, White Interface Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, Wired Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11) Sensor Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2 Switches Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4 DPI/CPI 45000 Polling Rate Upto 8000 Hz (0.125 ms) in both wireless and wired modes. Tracking/Acceleration 900 IPS, 85G Buttons 6 (Programmable) Lighting None Weight 56 grams Size 128 (L) x 68 (W) x 44 (H) mm Battery Life Up to 150 hours at 1000 Hz, Up to 22 hours at 8000 Hz What's In The Box Razer DeathAdder V4 Prom, USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, Razer HyperSpeed Dongle, Grip Tape, User Guide, Stickers

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

A gaming mouse designed and built for competitive, esports, or pro-grade performance often arrives in a symmetrical ambidextrous shape for claw or palm grips. The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is different because it carries an ergonomic and comfortable right-handed palm-grip-friendly shape that made the original DeathAdder from 2006 a hit. Albeit, here you've got a DeathAdder that weighs in at a featherweight 56 grams, making it 10% lighter than the previous Pro variant. The fact that Razer pulled that off with the same shape and improved structural integrity is all the more impressive. Like the best lightweight wireless gaming mouse out there, once you start using the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, it quickly begins to feel like an extension of your hand.

Whether used in wired or wireless modes, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro supports up to 8K or 8,000 Hz polling, which offers up to eight times the performance and lower latency than standard 1,000 Hz polling. Now, can the average person tell the difference between 1ms and 0.125ms of latency? Probably not, but the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro has an innovative feature that lets you only engage 8K polling when gaming in full-screen to conserve battery life. With improved efficiency, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro offers up to 150 hours at 1,000 Hz and up to 22 hours at 8,000 Hz, so having the mouse automatically switch between the two is an excellent quality-of-life feature.

The improved speed and latency are delivered by the company's new HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 technology, which includes a new semi-circle or "hemispherical" dongle that includes three LED indicators that, by default, showcase the current connection quality, battery level, and polling rate - with red for when it's in 8K mode. In addition to the lightweight and robust build and wireless technology, you've also got impressive Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4 that feel snappy and fantastic and are rated at over 100 million clicks, alongside an optical scroll wheel that Razer says is over three times more reliable than a mechanical design. No matter where you look, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is packed with cutting-edge hardware and tech, and it's the sort of gaming mouse that will last you several years or more of PC gaming.

Plus, we love the little touches like the inclusion of grip tape for added comfort, and the fact that the left and right click buttons have a distinct audio profile - so you'll instantly know which is being pressed from sound alone.

Sensor

Developed in collaboration with PixArt, Razer's Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2 is impressive for several reasons. Firstly, it can track on basically any surface, be it your typical gaming mouse mat, wood, glass, or a piece of paper. In fact, even on a textured surface, it doesn't skip a beat, with the ability to maintain and track its adjustable lift-off distance. And with Motion Sync, all mouse movement is synced with your PC for consistent and accurate tracking.

So even though you've got industry-leading specs like 45,000 DPS with 1 DPS step adjustments, 85G max acceleration, and 900 IPS tracing speed, there's a lot more going on here that's worth taking a look at. Especially the game-specific features like dynamic sensitivity and the ability to track horizontal swipes while holding the mouse at an angle, which we'll get into when looking at the customization and gaming performance.

Software

Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro customization is handled by the company's new Synapse 4 platform that only downloads the modules you need, with the option to install several add-on Razer apps like Chroma Studio. However, as the DeathAdder V4 Pro is an ultralight gaming mouse built for the competitive scene, it doesn't feature any RGB lighting to mess around with. Remapping and customizing the buttons on the DeathAdder V4 Pro is relatively intuitive, fast, and straightforward. Select the button and choose from any number of categories or custom Macros to make the change.

This includes Razer Hypershift functionality, which lets you assign a secondary function to a button or the scroll wheel when you press the dedicated Hypershift button. We love that one of the options enables you to assign one of the side buttons to become a 'Sensitivity Clutch' that lowers the sensitivity so you can make precise movements when holding it down - perfect for the upcoming release of Battlefield 6. Synapse also lets you adjust the LED indicators on the dongle to rearrange what they showcase, turn one or all of them off, or change one of them to show the current DPI setting.

In addition to power-saving options and the ability to customize the lift-off and landing distance, you've also got an advanced section in Synapse that taps into the power of the new Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2. Here, you've got Dynamic Sensitivity and Rotation settings, with the former letting you adjust the sensitivity curve based on movement speed. For example, if you game with a low sensitivity, a curve with a sharp increase will lead to quick on-screen movements that match quick flicks. This means being able to execute quick 180-degree turns with a quick flick while retaining the ability to aim when a target is in sight. Rotation settings let the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro support gamers who like to hold their mouse at an angle. Both are very cool additions and help cement the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro as the new gaming champ.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

To test the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, we played several titles, including DOOM: The Dark Ages, Diablo 4, and the recent Battlefield 6 beta. Now, as someone who isn't a pro-level gamer, it can be hard to tell the difference between 1,000 Hz polling and accurate 8K polling. Even so, that's not a deal breaker because with the ergonomic shape, ultralightweight build, fantastic switches, and impressive sensor, gaming with the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro feels like a premium experience. Simple things like the snappy and responsive left and right clicks through to the remarkable tracking, you can feel both in either mode.

And for right-handed grips, the ergonomic DeathAdder shape feels more comfortable to use for those extended gaming sessions that extend from one hour to two, three, or more. Trying out the Dynamic Sensitivity features in several shooters, and it's clear that Razer is onto something here, as it's fantastic to go from a lower sensitivity to a higher one for quick flick turns. We can see this feature becoming something that other gaming mice adopt in the months and years ahead. However, when using this feature and making adjustments, we realized that not having the ability to store on-board profiles could be an issue for those who use their gaming mouse with more than one rig.

Productivity

The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro excels as a gaming mouse, and it's great for productivity too. The ergonomic shape, paired with the included grip tape and up to 150 hours of battery life over a standard 1,000 Hz connection, delivers fantastic performance. As a day-to-day driver, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is as significant to use as any pro-grade gaming mouse; however, there's no Bluetooth support, and the scroll wheel only has a single-step mode.

Final Thoughts

With the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, you're looking at the most impressive gaming mouse release in a long time, and what's easily the new champ. That is, of course, if the ergonomic right-handed shape is something you gel with. From the impressive sensor to the ultra-lightweight build to the premium switches and low-latency precision, it's hard to fault. In fact, the only drawbacks we can think of are the lack of on-board profile support (you'll need to rely on Razer Synapse for this), the charging cable is a little stiff, and the hefty price tag. Yep, the premium hardware and features of the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro come at a cost - and the $169.99 price tag might be a little too high for some.

However, when it comes to pure PC gaming, when you pair the Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor with the Dynamic Sensitivity and Smart Polling Rate features that let you adjust the DPI output based on your playstyle and how you move a mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is a game-changer. And it's one that's built to last, so even though the price is high, this is an endgame wireless gaming mouse that will last you for years.