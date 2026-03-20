Pearl Abyss tells Intel Arc users to seek refunds as Crimson Desert officially does not support the GPUs

TL;DR: Crimson Desert, developed by Pearl Abyss, has topped Steam charts with $20 million in pre-orders but lacks support for Intel Arc GPUs, causing errors for users. The studio offers refunds but no fixes or timelines, disappointing Arc and iGPU owners, especially given the game's six-year development and recent Arc GPU improvements.

Crimson Desert, developed and published by Pearl Abyss, has become the talk of the town just days after its launch. The game is currently topping Steam charts and has made $20 million in pre-orders. While the reception is mixed among gamers, with some loving its jack-of-all-trades approach, others question the depth of the story, but a new, quite major issue has emerged.

If you are on an Intel Arc GPU and have tried running the game, you have likely encountered an error message that says "The graphics device is currently not supported." Tough luck, because this won't be fixed any time soon, as the studio has now officially confirmed that Crimson Desert is not supported on Intel Arc GPUs.

In its official Crimson Desert FAQ, the studio says the game "currently does not support Intel Arc graphics cards", and the only remedy it's offering players is a refund. Strangely, this wasn't communicated before launch, which would have saved Arc owners from the whole ordeal. There is also no mention of a support patch, a driver workaround, or even a timeline for future compatibility.

This issue doesn't just affect discrete Intel Arc GPUs either. It extends to Intel iGPUs as well, which brings the MSI Claw into the picture as the only handheld gaming device affected. Claw owners are frustrated by the game's lack of support for Arc users, with many suggesting the focus seems to be only on vendors with a larger share of the GPU market.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's a real disappointment to see a game that's been in development for over 6 years released without support for modern graphics cards. Intel Arc GPUs may only hold around 1% market share, but that isn't a reason to drop support entirely, especially when the lineup isn't what it used to be a few years ago.

The B-series cards are now offering gamers a solid budget route into gaming, with recent updates cutting load times by up to 3x. For now, the only official option for Intel Arc owners is a refund through the platform where they purchased the game.