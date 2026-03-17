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IO Interactive cuts ties with MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy after failed launch

IO Interactive, the publishers of the Hitman franchise, have announced it is severing ties with Build a Rocket Boy, the developers of MindsEye.

IO Interactive cuts ties with MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy after failed launch
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: IO Interactive and Build a Rocket Boy have ended their publishing partnership for MindsEye as of March 16, 2026, with Build a Rocket Boy assuming full publishing duties. The planned Hitman crossover mission is canceled, following allegations of corporate sabotage and issues in MindsEye's development and leadership.

IO Interactive, the developers behind the iconic Hitman franchise and recent publishers of Build a Rocket Boy's MindsEye, have announced they are no longer engaging in a partnership with Build a Rocket Boy.

IO Interactive cuts ties with MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy after failed launch 98977
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In a new blog post, it was announced that IOI Partners and Build a Rocket Boy have now concluded their publishing collaboration for MindsEye, which ended on March 16, 2026. The blog post states that Build a Rocket Boy will now take on sole publishing responsibilities for the title moving forward. Additionally, the publisher explains that, due to the partnership ending, the Hitman mission announced in June 2025, planned as a crossover event, will no longer be released.

IO Interactive goes on to write that Build a Rocket Boy will continue working with partners in the future, and that both IOI Partners and Build a Rocket Boy recognize the anticipation the announced collaboration generated among the community. The severing of IO Interactive from Build a Rocket Boy comes only weeks after the CEO claimed to have overwhelming evidence of corporate sabotage and espionage that influenced the release of MindsEye. Meanwhile, the developers of the title attributed its failure to leadership issues, mismanagement, and rushed development.

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News Source:insider-gaming.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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