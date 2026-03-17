IO Interactive cuts ties with MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy after failed launch

IO Interactive, the publishers of the Hitman franchise, have announced it is severing ties with Build a Rocket Boy, the developers of MindsEye.

TL;DR: IO Interactive and Build a Rocket Boy have ended their publishing partnership for MindsEye as of March 16, 2026, with Build a Rocket Boy assuming full publishing duties. The planned Hitman crossover mission is canceled, following allegations of corporate sabotage and issues in MindsEye's development and leadership.

IO Interactive, the developers behind the iconic Hitman franchise and recent publishers of Build a Rocket Boy's MindsEye, have announced they are no longer engaging in a partnership with Build a Rocket Boy.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new blog post, it was announced that IOI Partners and Build a Rocket Boy have now concluded their publishing collaboration for MindsEye, which ended on March 16, 2026. The blog post states that Build a Rocket Boy will now take on sole publishing responsibilities for the title moving forward. Additionally, the publisher explains that, due to the partnership ending, the Hitman mission announced in June 2025, planned as a crossover event, will no longer be released.

IO Interactive goes on to write that Build a Rocket Boy will continue working with partners in the future, and that both IOI Partners and Build a Rocket Boy recognize the anticipation the announced collaboration generated among the community. The severing of IO Interactive from Build a Rocket Boy comes only weeks after the CEO claimed to have overwhelming evidence of corporate sabotage and espionage that influenced the release of MindsEye. Meanwhile, the developers of the title attributed its failure to leadership issues, mismanagement, and rushed development.