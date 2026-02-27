Sony might stop releasing single-player games on PC

Sony is reportedly shifting its PC strategy that will reduce the number of single-player titles released on the platform, but not its live-service games.

TL;DR: Sony is reportedly shifting its PC strategy by reducing single-player game releases on PC while focusing on live-service titles like Helldivers 2 to maximize player engagement. This move aims to boost PS5/PS6 sales, as Sony's major single-player games remain primarily exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

Sony is reportedly shifting its PC strategy, with industry insiders, reporters, and leakers writing that fewer single-player titles may arrive on PC.

Bloomberg's Jason Schrier said during an episode of the Triple Click Podcast that Sony may be backing away from releasing traditional single-player titles on PC, but would continue to release live-service games such as Helldivers 2 on the platform, as live-service games are entirely dependent on attracting as many players as possible. Since Schrier's comments, two leakers have backed up the claims, NatetheHate and SneakersSO, with Nate writing in a ResetEra post, "Sony is shifting their PC strategy, absolutely."

Notably, Schrier said if Sony does decide to pull back its PC releases for single-player games, it wouldn't be that big of a deal for the company, as the titles are already more popular on PS5 than they are on PC. Additionally, Schrier noted that Sony hasn't been launching AAA titles with a day and date for PC, indicating a separation and different thought process about the platform.

Furthermore, PlayStation's big single-player games are already locked to the PS5, and if the publisher decides to pull back on its releases to PC, it's likely thinking it will translate to more PS5/PS6 sales if those PC gamers are no longer able to access upcoming titles on their preferred platform.