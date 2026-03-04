TweakTown
Capcom sold 19.1 million PC games in 9 months, PC now accounts for 55% of total sales

Capcom's latest earnings results show sales unit growth, particularly on PC, where the publisher has sold nearly 20 million games in just 9 months.

Capcom sold 19.1 million PC games in 9 months, PC now accounts for 55% of total sales
TL;DR: Capcom's digital game sales are dominated by PC, accounting for 55% of total sales and 58% of digital sales in the first nine months of FY25. The company continues to focus on PC development, leveraging advanced technology and aiming to increase PC sales further while maintaining its annual target of 54 million game sales.

More than half of Capcom's 9-month game sales were made on PC, and the publisher reiterates its annual target of 54 million game sales for the entire fiscal year.

Capcom is one of the most interesting video game companies that has successfully made a digital-first transition. The company now makes 94% of its earnings from digital across PC and console. Digital is a potent gateway because it allows Capcom to make strategic discounts on its back catalog games, with titles dropping below the $20 mark (and sometimes lower). As a result, Capcom has been able to consistently rack up tens of millions of game sales per year.

This trend is continuing into FY25, where Capcom has now made most of its digital game sales on PC. The latest earnings results reveal that over the first 9 months of FY25, PC sales account for 55% of total game purchases throughout the period, and a whopping 58% of digital game sales.

Of the 34.644 million units total sold through the first 9 months of FY25, 19.104 million of them, or 55%, were made on PC.

This trend actually isn't new for Capcom. For instance, in FY24, the year prior, PC game sales made up 54% of total games sold for the entire year, representing 28.211 million unit sales.

Capcom management briefly touched on PC gaming's strengths in its Q&A with investors, confirming that for the Q3 holiday period, PC game sales made up roughly half of product purchases:

Q. Resident Evil Requiem appears to leverage advanced visual technology, particularly for PC. Could you discuss your PC strategy going forward?

A. As of the third quarter, PC sales account for approximately 50% of total unit sales, and we expect this ratio to continue increasing. Accordingly, we will further strengthen our PC development framework. The technical expertise gained from addressing increasing program complexity and performance challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds will be applied to future title development.

capcom.co.jp

