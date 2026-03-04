Capcom sold 19.1 million PC games in 9 months, PC now accounts for 55% of total sales

Capcom's latest earnings results show sales unit growth, particularly on PC, where the publisher has sold nearly 20 million games in just 9 months.

TL;DR: Capcom's digital game sales are dominated by PC, accounting for 55% of total sales and 58% of digital sales in the first nine months of FY25. The company continues to focus on PC development, leveraging advanced technology and aiming to increase PC sales further while maintaining its annual target of 54 million game sales.

More than half of Capcom's 9-month game sales were made on PC, and the publisher reiterates its annual target of 54 million game sales for the entire fiscal year.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Capcom is one of the most interesting video game companies that has successfully made a digital-first transition. The company now makes 94% of its earnings from digital across PC and console. Digital is a potent gateway because it allows Capcom to make strategic discounts on its back catalog games, with titles dropping below the $20 mark (and sometimes lower). As a result, Capcom has been able to consistently rack up tens of millions of game sales per year.

This trend is continuing into FY25, where Capcom has now made most of its digital game sales on PC. The latest earnings results reveal that over the first 9 months of FY25, PC sales account for 55% of total game purchases throughout the period, and a whopping 58% of digital game sales.

3

Of the 34.644 million units total sold through the first 9 months of FY25, 19.104 million of them, or 55%, were made on PC.

This trend actually isn't new for Capcom. For instance, in FY24, the year prior, PC game sales made up 54% of total games sold for the entire year, representing 28.211 million unit sales.

Capcom management briefly touched on PC gaming's strengths in its Q&A with investors, confirming that for the Q3 holiday period, PC game sales made up roughly half of product purchases: