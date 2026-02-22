TweakTown
News
Gaming

Microsoft's new Xbox boss says 'soulless AI slop' has no place in its ecosystem

'We will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop,' writes Microsoft Gaming's new CEO Asha Sharma.

Microsoft's new Xbox boss says 'soulless AI slop' has no place in its ecosystem
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer retires after nearly 40 years, succeeded by Asha Sharma, a leader without a gaming background. Sharma commits to prioritizing quality games, supporting Xbox as a dedicated console, and integrating innovative technology without compromising artistic game development, reassuring fans and developers.

Announced on Friday, one of the biggest gaming stories of the year has been the unexpected shake-up at Microsoft Gaming and Xbox. To summarize, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer is retiring after almost 40 years at the company, and the relatively unknown Asha Sharma will step into the role.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma, image credit: Microsoft.
2

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma, image credit: Microsoft.

Without a background in gaming or PC hardware, Asha Sharma is stepping into the role after serving as President of Microsoft's CoreAI product, and before that, as a Vice President at Meta and as COO of Instacart. With Microsoft spending the last couple of years shifting the Xbox brand to become a platform where everything from a PC to a smartphone to even a PlayStation 5 console is considered "an Xbox," Xbox fans and gamers alike are concerned about what this shake-up means for Xbox going forward.

With the announcement of the shake-up, including communication from Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, outgoing Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, and newcomer Asha Sharma, it's the latter who offers an early glimpse at what this means for the Xbox brand and Microsoft Gaming going forward. For those worried about a full pivot toward AI, which is increasingly becoming a mainstay with Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, there is some good news.

Asha Sharma's communication to the Xbox team, shareholders, and fans alike includes three commitments: great games, the return of Xbox, and the future of play. Naturally, with AI tools becoming part of game development, Asha Sharma says, "We will not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop." Adding, "games are and always will be art, crafted by humans, and created with the most innovative technology provided by us."

And when it comes to Xbox, although she reaffirms Microsoft's recent pivot to become more of a third-party publisher with the statement that gaming doesn't live "within the limits of any single piece of hardware," Microsoft is still focused on Xbox as a dedicated console and standalone ecosystem to play games.

"We will recommit to our core Xbox fans and players, those who have invested with us for the past 25 years, and to the developers who build the expansive universes and experiences that are embraced by players across the world," Asha Sharma announces. "We will celebrate our roots with a renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console which has shaped who we are. It connects us to the players and fans who invest in Xbox, and to the developers who build ambitious experiences for it."

NEWS SOURCE:blogs.microsoft.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles