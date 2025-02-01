All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Phil Spencer confirms Starfield isn't staying exclusive, along with every other Xbox game

Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has confirmed Starfield isn't going to stay exclusive to Xbox and PC, possible release on Switch 2 and PlayStation.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has announced that Starfield will not remain exclusive to Xbox and PC, with potential releases on Switch 2 and PlayStation platforms.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer recently stated during an interview that he can't rule out Starfield releasing on multiple platforms.

Spencer responded to a direct question about the title in a recent interview on Save State Plus with Destin Lagarie, who asked the Microsoft gaming head if he could confirm if Starfield will remain an exclusive Xbox/PC title. Spencer replied with, "No," and went on to reiterate a sentiment that has long been held by himself and Xbox as a whole.

"There's no specific game... this kind of goes back to my red line answer. There's no reason for me to put a ring fence around any game and say this game will not go to a place where it would find players, where it would have business success for us."

Spencer goes on to explain that Xbox's strategy is to allow for Xbox games to be available wherever they can be, especially if that platform is able to drive more business for the company. The Microsoft Gaming CEO does state that Game Pass will still remain an important component of the Xbox ecosystem.

Image credit: Bethesda
2

"What we find is we're able to drive a better business that allows us to invest in great game line-up, like you saw. And that's our strategy. Our strategy is to allow our games to be available, Game Pass is an important component of playing the games on our platform. But to keep games off of other platforms, that's not a path for us. It doesn't work for us. What we're doing now, we think really enables us to build the best platform for the world's best games," said Spencer

NEWS SOURCES:xcancel.com, techradar.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

