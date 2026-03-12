TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
ASRock's X870E Taichi OCF motherboard and Ryzen 9 9950X3D set a new CPU world record

ASRock's flagship X870E Taichi OCF motherboard is built for extreme overclocking and it has just set a new CPU world record with the Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

ASRock's X870E Taichi OCF motherboard and Ryzen 9 9950X3D set a new CPU world record
TL;DR: ASRock's X870E Taichi OCF motherboard enables extreme overclocking, demonstrated by professional overclocker Alex2305 setting a new CPU world record with the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D at 6,370 MHz, achieving a 14,290 PCMark10 Express score despite 100°C load temperatures using liquid nitrogen cooling.

ASRock's flagship X870E Taichi OCF motherboard for AMD's Ryzen AM5 platform is built for extreme overclocking, with premium power delivery for those who want to tweak and push their CPU and DDR5 memory to their limit. And with that, professional overclocker Alex2305 has set a new CPU world record by pairing the X870E Taichi OCF with AMD's flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D, running the popular PCMark10 Express benchmark.

The 14,290 score was enough to take the crown in this highly contested space, achieved by pushing the CPU clock speeds to 6,370 MHz. Naturally, as a world record, plenty of liquid nitrogen cooling was also involved to keep CPU temperatures in check. However, even with liquid nitrogen, the HWBOT listing for this world record confirms that the load temperature still reached 100 degrees Celsius.

For the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, this is an impressive result, as it takes the crown from overclocker Doomed83, who previously held the top two entries with an Intel Core i9 14900K and an Intel Core i5 14600K back in October 2025. It'll be interesting to see how long this new world record stands, as only 10 points separate the top two entries.

"This outstanding benchmark result highlights the extreme performance capability and rock-solid stability of the ASRock X870E Taichi OCF, a motherboard engineered specifically for professional overclockers and enthusiasts who demand the highest level of tuning flexibility and system performance," ASRock writes in its announcement. "Designed with overclocking in mind, the X870E Taichi OCF features an advanced power delivery system, premium components, and an optimized PCB layout that enables exceptional stability under extreme workloads. This motherboard allows enthusiasts to fully unleash the performance potential of AMD Ryzen processors."

News Sources:asrock.com and hwbot.org

Similar News Stories

