Ray tracing confirmed for Dying Light: The Beast, The Outer Worlds 2, and more

TL;DR: Ray-tracing and DLSS 4 technologies are becoming standard in upcoming single-player games, enhancing visual fidelity and performance. NVIDIA highlights 10 major titles, including Resident Evil Requiem and The Outer Worlds 2, launching between 2025-2026 with advanced real-time ray-tracing and AI-driven graphics support.

It's taken a couple of years (and a couple of GPU generations), but ray-tracing is slowly becoming a mainstay or feature in primarily single-player titles. Although the technology is still associated with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX hardware, thanks to its more advanced ray-tracing capabilities and RTX technologies like DLSS, ray-tracing is a big part of Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro console and a big part of AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 Series.

Dying Light: The Beast, The Outer Worlds 2, Black State, and Cronos: The New Dawn are all RTX On with ray-tracing and DLSS 4 support.

As part of its Gamescom 2025 presentation that touched on all things gaming, from GeForce NOW's big RTX Blackwell overhaul through to RTX Remix updates and the first AI-driven game built using NVIDIA ACE technologies, NVIDIA has also confirmed that 10 high-profile games at the show will be launching with ray-tracing and DLSS 4 support.

Ray-tracing and DLSS go hand-in-hand. The technology was initially developed to leverage AI to boost the performance of the then brand-new real-time ray-tracing on the GeForce RTX 20 Series back in 2018. DLSS, like ray-tracing, has come a long way, so expect the following titles to look fantastic when they make their PC debut.

As detailed in a separate article, Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, which is one of the most highly anticipated games currently on the horizon, will be launching with full path-tracing and DLSS 4 support. And keeping things in the survival horror space, Supermassive Games' sci-fi thriller Directive 8020 will also launch with path-tracing and DLSS 4 support in 2026.

Ray-tracing varies from title to title, and depending on the intended use, it can cover a single lighting effect like shadows or reflections, or a whole suite of things, including global illumination. Path-tracing is the RT endgame, so to speak, ray-tracing for everything, and with that, we're still waiting on information on what ray-tracing effects will be included in each game (stay tuned), but you can look forward to ray-tracing in the following titles.