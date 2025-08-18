Ray tracing confirmed for Dying Light: The Beast, The Outer Worlds 2, and more

It's taken a couple of years (and a couple of GPU generations), but ray-tracing is slowly becoming a mainstay or feature in primarily single-player titles. Although the technology is still associated with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX hardware, thanks to its more advanced ray-tracing capabilities and RTX technologies like DLSS, ray-tracing is a big part of Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro console and a big part of AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 Series.
As part of its Gamescom 2025 presentation that touched on all things gaming, from GeForce NOW's big RTX Blackwell overhaul through to RTX Remix updates and the first AI-driven game built using NVIDIA ACE technologies, NVIDIA has also confirmed that 10 high-profile games at the show will be launching with ray-tracing and DLSS 4 support.
Ray-tracing and DLSS go hand-in-hand. The technology was initially developed to leverage AI to boost the performance of the then brand-new real-time ray-tracing on the GeForce RTX 20 Series back in 2018. DLSS, like ray-tracing, has come a long way, so expect the following titles to look fantastic when they make their PC debut.
As detailed in a separate article, Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, which is one of the most highly anticipated games currently on the horizon, will be launching with full path-tracing and DLSS 4 support. And keeping things in the survival horror space, Supermassive Games' sci-fi thriller Directive 8020 will also launch with path-tracing and DLSS 4 support in 2026.
Ray-tracing varies from title to title, and depending on the intended use, it can cover a single lighting effect like shadows or reflections, or a whole suite of things, including global illumination. Path-tracing is the RT endgame, so to speak, ray-tracing for everything, and with that, we're still waiting on information on what ray-tracing effects will be included in each game (stay tuned), but you can look forward to ray-tracing in the following titles.
- Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom, February 2026)
- Directive 8020 (Supermassive Games, 2026)
- Black State (Motion Blur, TBC)
- Cronos: The New Dawn (Bloober Team, September 6, 2025)
- Dying Light: The Beast (Techland, September 19, 2025)
- Honeycomb: The World Beyond (Frozen Way, 2025)
- Lost Soul Aside (Ultizero Games, August 30, 2025)
- The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian, October 30, 2025)
- Phantom Blade Zero (S-GAME, TBC)
- PRAGMATA (Capcom, 2026)