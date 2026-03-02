Qualcomm unveils Wi-Fi 8 chip designed to power 6G pegged for global launch in 2029

Qualcomm has committed to 6G networks by 2029 and unveiled a new 6G-ready Wi-Fi chip that doubles the peak Wi-Fi speeds when compared to Wi-Fi 7.

Qualcomm has announced that the global rollout of 6G networks will begin sometime in 2029, with the company locking down 6G standards and specifications by 2028, and to power that upcoming network, it will have Wi-Fi 8-ready chips available.

At Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm unveiled the FastConnect 8800, a new Wi-Fi-ready chip that's described as being "AI-native," which it also says will be for the upcoming 6G network. The new chip doubles the peak Wi-Fi speeds when compared to the previous Wi-Fi 7 chip, and according to Qualcomm, it was able to achieve this upgrade by using a redesigned 4x4 radio configuration.

The chip also enables a 3x longer gigabit range compared to previous generations, and comes with Bluetooth advancements, specifically Bluetooth 7.0 and Bluetooth HDT, or High Data Throughput, which bumps the Bluetooth data transmission speeds up to 7.5Mbps from Bluetooth LE's 2Mbps. The FastConnect 8800 is one of many Wi-Fi 8-ready products Qualcomm is launching, which are all expected to come to market sometime in 2026.

"6G is more than the next step in wireless evolution. It is the foundation for an AI-native future that distributes intelligence across devices, the edge, and the cloud, and transforms network providers into AI-driven enterprises. Having led multiple generations of global wireless innovation, Qualcomm brings deep expertise and capabilities to the development and commercialization of 6G. As with every wireless transition, success will depend on strong and dedicated partnerships, shared purpose and joint innovation. This group of industry leaders is making a united commitment to invest and innovate to deliver on a common 6G vision, with the rollout from 2029 onwards," said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated

As for 6G networks, Qualcomm has committed to a global launch in 2029, with the company describing the network through various somewhat vague marketing terminology such as "connectivity, wide-area sensing, and high-performance compute," and "AI-native".

However, what this network will support, specifically the devices demanding connectivity, wide-area sensing, and high-performance computing, is currently unclear, as many are still under development. But 2029 is still some years away, so perhaps there will be many more AI-powered devices on the market that are demanding of network capabilities.