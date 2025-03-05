All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Connectivity & Cloud

Qualcomm and MediaTek are now focusing on developing next-gen 6G technology

Qualcomm and MediaTek are both working towards the standardization of 6G cellular technology, working with Nokia Bell Labs to develop, evolve 6G vision.

Qualcomm and MediaTek are now focusing on developing next-gen 6G technology
TL;DR: Qualcomm and MediaTek are focusing on 6G technology, announced at Mobile World Congress 2025.

Qualcomm and MediaTek have decided to start focusing on next-gen 6G technology, announced during Mobile World Congress 2025 this week.

The US-based chip maker has said it's working with Nokia Bell Labs and Rhode & Schwarz to develop and evolve its 6G cellular technology, which has a huge focus on AI (of course). Qualcomm expects future cellular networks to learn and adapt over time, so AI-native protocols can allow future 6G networks to dynamically adjust its parameters based on real-time conditions.

Qualcomm predicts that 2025 will be the start of 6G standardization, and MediaTek agrees with that. We can expect multiple breakthrough technologies driven for 6G, including hybrid computing, a live low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband NR-NTN trial, sub-band full duplex (SBFD), and the new M90 5G Advanced modem.

MediaTek's 6G efforts see the company partnering with NVIDIA, Intel, and G REIGNS. These collaborations will help enhance hybrid computing, one of the key components of future 6G networks. MediaTek's upcoming Hybrid Computing technology is a system that combines cloud and radio access network (RAN) into an "edge cloud" which is a key element of 6G infrastructure.

What is 6G? 6G will be a transformative force in mobile communications, offering significant enhancements over 5G and generations before it. The 6G technology standard is expected to be finalized and ready for commercial adoption starting around 2030 yet work to establish its technical foundation has been underway for some time.

6G will be more than just a new radio design - it is envisioned to integrate advanced capabilities including AI, sensing, digital twinning, and a variety of new system features enabling higher levels of efficiency and performance. 6G will be the innovation platform for an expansive intelligent edge in the decades to come.

