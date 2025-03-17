All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 SoC is ready for next-gen gaming handhelds

Qualcomm unveils its new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 for upcoming Android-based gaming handhelds.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 SoC is ready for next-gen gaming handhelds
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Qualcomm's 2025 G Series Gaming Platforms include Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, G2 Gen 2, and G1 Gen 2, for a new wave of Android-powered gaming handhelds.

Qualcomm has just unveiled its 2025 lineup of G Series Gaming Platforms, including the new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 for a new wave of gaming handhelds.

2

The new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor is the first Snapdragon G Series chip to support Lumen, Unreal Engine 5's fully dynamic global illumination and reflections system for Android-powered gaming handhelds. Qualcomm promises 30% more CPU performance, 28% faster gaming capabilities, lower power consumption, Wi-Fi 7, and more.

Under that, Qualcomm has the Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 for gaming and cloud gaming at 144FPS on dedicated gaming devices, with 2.3x performance boosts on the CPU, and 3.8x the GPU performance over Snapdragon G2 Gen 1. Lastly, the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 supports up to 1080p 120FPS over Wi-Fi, intended for cloud gaming on dedicated Android gaming devices, with 80% more CPU and 25% more GPU performance.

  • Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the first Snapdragon G Series platform to support Lumen, Unreal Engine 5's fully dynamic global illumination and reflections system, for Android handheld-dedicated gaming devices. Compared to the previous generation, Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 features 30% faster CPU performance and 28% faster advanced graphics capabilities, as well as greater power optimizations and energy efficiencies. With support for Wi-Fi 7, players can reduce latency and increase bandwidth.
  • Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 is aimed for gaming and cloud gaming at 144FPS on dedicated gaming devices, offering a powerful balance of performance and efficiency with 2.3x CPU performance increase and 3.8x faster GPU capabilities over Snapdragon G2 Gen 1. The platform also supports Wi-Fi 7 for faster and more reliable wireless connections.
  • Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is built to deliver robust performance to a broader audience, bringing up to 1080p at 120 FPS over Wi-Fi. Intended for cloud gaming on dedicated handheld Android gaming devices, this platform drives 80% faster CPU and 25% faster GPU performance for seamless gameplay.

Micah Knapp, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, said: "The Snapdragon G Series Gaming Platforms are redefining on-the-go gaming with advanced performance and immersive experiences. These next-generation Snapdragon G Series processors will power the future of handheld gaming by supporting a wide range of play types and form factors for manufacturers and developers to innovate around".

NEWS SOURCE:qualcomm.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

