The White House is deciding whether Tencent can keep its gaming investments

The White House is currently deciding whether Tencent can keep its gaming investments in the US ahead of a Trump meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

TL;DR: The White House is evaluating whether Tencent can maintain its gaming investments in the US ahead of a critical meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting ongoing concerns about foreign investment and national security in the gaming industry.

A new report reveals that President Trump is currently deciding whether to allow Tencent to maintain its stakes in US-based video game companies ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

2

The ban on Tencent in US gaming-related companies, along with Finnish gaming firms, is due to potential national security risks, as Tencent is directly connected to the Chinese government. According to a Reuters report, top officials have held internal meetings to investigate whether Tencent's investments in US-based companies pose a national security risk.

Notably, a meeting with several cabinet officials was scheduled for Tuesday but postponed due to scheduling issues. For those who don't know, Tencent currently holds stakes in several major game companies, including Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, and Riot, the creator of League of Legends. There is also its $8.6 billion stake in Supercell, the Finnish mobile game maker behind Clash of Clans.

These discussions of potential national security risks come as President Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

