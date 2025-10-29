NVIDIA announces partnership with Nokia for next-gen 6G connectivity powered by AI

TL;DR: NVIDIA and Nokia have partnered to develop AI-native 6G networks using NVIDIA's Grace CPUs and Blackwell GPUs in the ARC Aerial RAN Computer platform. This collaboration enables scalable AI-powered edge computing, transforming telecom infrastructure and accelerating next-generation mobile connectivity with support from T-Mobile and Dell Technologies.

NVIDIA has just announced a large partnership with Nokia on next-gen 6G connectivity, where the power of AI will be used through NVIDIA Grace CPUs and Blackwell GPUs.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new partnership kicks off the AI-native wireless era, providing the foundation to support AI-powered customer experiences and enterprises at the edge. NVIDIA and Nokia are also laying the strategic infrastructure and opening a new high-growth frontier for telecom providers by delivering distributed edge AI inference at scale.

NVIDIA's new family of products for this new venture are called ARC (Aerial RAN Computer), which is reportedly platform ready for 6G computing by embedding RAN software into the CUDA stack, boosting performance. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang revealed that ARC will feature Grace CPUs and Blackwell GPUs, making it the first time where telecom infrastructure will have huge performance capabilities ready to go. The ARC ecosystem will be integrated into Nokia's existing RAN buildout, enabling customers to make the easy switch to 6G.

Read more: Qualcomm and MediaTek are now focusing on developing next-gen 6G technology

NVIDIA and Nokia to establish a strategic partnership to enable accelerated development and deployment of next generation AI native mobile networks and AI networking infrastructure.

NVIDIA introduces NVIDIA Arc Aerial RAN Computer, a 6G-ready telecommunications computing platform.

Nokia to expand its global access portfolio with new AI-RAN product based on NVIDIA platform.

T-Mobile U.S. is working with Nokia and NVIDIA to integrate AI-RAN technologies into its 6G development process.

Collaboration enables new AI services and improved consumer experiences to support explosive growth in mobile AI traffic.

Dell Technologies provides PowerEdge servers to power new AI-RAN solution.

Partnership marks turning point for the industry, paving the way to AI-native 6G by taking AI-RAN to innovation and commercialization at a global scale.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said: "Telecommunications is a critical national infrastructure - the digital nervous system of our economy and security. Built on NVIDIA CUDA and AI, AI-RAN will revolutionize telecommunications - a generational platform shift that empowers the United States to regain global leadership in this vital infrastructure technology. Together with Nokia and America's telecom ecosystem, we're igniting this revolution, equipping operators to build intelligent, adaptive networks that will define the next generation of global connectivity".

Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia, added: "The next leap in telecom isn't just from 5G to 6G - it's a fundamental redesign of the network to deliver AI-powered connectivity, capable of processing intelligence from the data center all the way to the edge. Our partnership with NVIDIA, and their investment in Nokia, will accelerate AI-RAN innovation to put an AI data center into everyone's pocket. We're proud to drive this industry transformation with NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, and T-Mobile U.S., our first AI-RAN deployments in T-Mobile's network will ensure America leads in the advanced connectivity that AI needs".