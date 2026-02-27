TweakTown
News
Business, Financial & Legal

Apple CEO teases when a big product launch will happen

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a post teasing an upcoming 'big week' for product announcements, saying it all starts on the coming Monday.

Apple CEO teases when a big product launch will happen
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced a "big week" of product announcements starting this Monday, signaling significant upcoming releases and innovations from Apple. This event is highly anticipated by consumers and industry watchers eager for the latest updates on Apple's technology and product lineup.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has teased in a recent X post that Apple has a "big week" starting next week, suggesting a selection of new products will be unveiled.

The post includes the hashtag #AppleLaunch, which confirms that Apple's big week will involve at least one new product launch, and not some kind of partnership or business-related announcement. Albeit, it doesn't entirely rule out those kinds of announcements, as they can still happen at the same time as a product unveiling.

As for what we can expect, early rumors have pointed to an entry-level MacBook, which is slated to use an A18 Pro chip, feature 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, and have a 12.9-inch display. Cost is currently pegged at approximately $599.

There are also rumors about the M5 MacBook Pro, along with M5 Max chips, along with a slimmer MacBook Air, and new iPad models. Other Apple rumors are pointing to a new budget iPhone, specifically called the iPhone 17e. This rumored smartphone is slated to have a 6.1-inch OLED display, with a 60Hz refresh rate. No prices have been mentioned for that device.

As always, we won't know what Apple has planned for its upcoming big Monday morning until the unveiling kicks off. Wishful thinkers, such as myself, are hoping Apple surprises everyone with the rumored foldable device or the rumored smart glasses.

Photo of the Apple MacBook Air M2 Laptop
Best Deals: Apple MacBook Air M2 Laptop
Today7 days ago30 days ago
-
-$619 USD
Buy
$779 USD
--
Buy
-
-$1799 CAD
Buy
-
-$619 USD
Buy
-
-$619 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 2/27/2026 at 8:23 am CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles