Apple CEO teases when a big product launch will happen

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared a post teasing an upcoming 'big week' for product announcements, saying it all starts on the coming Monday.

The post includes the hashtag #AppleLaunch, which confirms that Apple's big week will involve at least one new product launch, and not some kind of partnership or business-related announcement. Albeit, it doesn't entirely rule out those kinds of announcements, as they can still happen at the same time as a product unveiling.

As for what we can expect, early rumors have pointed to an entry-level MacBook, which is slated to use an A18 Pro chip, feature 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, and have a 12.9-inch display. Cost is currently pegged at approximately $599.

There are also rumors about the M5 MacBook Pro, along with M5 Max chips, along with a slimmer MacBook Air, and new iPad models. Other Apple rumors are pointing to a new budget iPhone, specifically called the iPhone 17e. This rumored smartphone is slated to have a 6.1-inch OLED display, with a 60Hz refresh rate. No prices have been mentioned for that device.

As always, we won't know what Apple has planned for its upcoming big Monday morning until the unveiling kicks off. Wishful thinkers, such as myself, are hoping Apple surprises everyone with the rumored foldable device or the rumored smart glasses.