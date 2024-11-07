All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates Donald Trump on the 2024 US presidential election

Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates President Trump on his victory against VP Harris, looks forward to working with him to make sure the US continues to lead.

Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulates Donald Trump on the 2024 US presidential election
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: Apple CEO Tim Cook congratulated President Trump on his 2024 election victory, expressing eagerness to work with his administration. Cook's direct communication with Trump during his first term was praised, particularly in efforts to delay tariffs on Apple products amid the US-China trade war.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has congratulated President Trump on his victory in the 2024 US elections, saying that he looks forward to working with Trump and his administration in the future.

Cook posted on X, saying: "Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity".

During his first term, President Trump praised Apple CEO Tim Cook for his communication skills, calling Cook a "great executive" as the Apple CEO always called President Trump directly to talk about serious issues. Other CEOs will use consultants, leaving Trump impressed with the personal touch by Cook.

The US-China trade war was a big deal under President Trump's first term, but will be an even bigger one in his second term, with potential damage to Apple during his first term over the trade war. But, Cook led efforts to try and convince President Trump from applying tariffs against Apple's products. Cook's influence "certainly helped delay the application of tariffs, and did so altogether for iPhone, iPad, and Mac products when Trump signed a limited trade deal".

Outside of the trade war, the Apple CEO personally visited the White House multiple times over the years to talk about a wider range of topics with President Trump. Even a joke from President Trump where he called him "Tim Apple" wasn't taken as offense by the Apple CEO.

It looks like we can expect a healthy relationship between President Trump and Apple under his second term, which will only help the company and the United States as a whole. President Trump was confident back in 2016 when he won against Hillary Clinton that Apple would be making iPhones in the US, and with TSMC opening up fabs on US soil, that time is close.

The company is already making some of its iPhone chips at TSMC in Arizona, and under President Trump's second term, we should only see that expand with close collaboration between Cook and President Trump.

NEWS SOURCE:appleinsider.com
Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

