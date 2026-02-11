Resident Evil Requiem GeForce RTX 50 Series Bundle announced

TL;DR: Resident Evil Requiem, launching on PC and consoles, offers the most immersive experience in the series with ray-traced visuals and NVIDIA DLSS 4 support on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. NVIDIA's promotion includes a free game copy with eligible RTX 5070 and higher GPU purchases until March 16, 2026.

Out at the end of the month, Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem is arguably the first major AAA release of the year, and one of the biggest in a stacked year that also includes a little game called GTA 6. Releasing on PC and consoles, Resident Evil Requiem is described as the most immersive entry in the series to date, with players taking on the role of two characters, fan-favorite Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft.

The PC version is set to be the definitive one at launch, especially for those with a high-end GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics card. In addition to enhanced, higher-fidelity visuals, the PC version is launching with Path Tracing or Full Ray Tracing modes. With ray-traced lighting, shadows, and other effects, there's also NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support to boost performance, smoothness, and image fidelity.

And with that, NVIDIA has announced the new Resident Evil Requiem GeForce RTX 50 Series Bundle, giving away a free copy of Resident Evil Requiem Standard Edition on Steam with eligible purchases of GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, desktop systems, and laptops.

The promotion runs from now until March 16, 2026, and is limited to select GeForce RTX 5070 and higher GPUs, systems, and laptops, including the RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090. Game codes are redeemable via the NVIDIA App, and you can head here to check out the full terms and conditions. With GPU prices rising due to the current memory crisis, a free copy of a $60 game like Resident Evil Requiem could help sweeten the deal on a new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU, PC, or laptop.