Razer Huntsman Signature Edition announced, a new $500 flagship keyboard

Razer has announced a new $499.99 USD flagship PC gaming keyboard, calling it its most "ambitious keyboard to date." The Razer Huntsman Signature Edition, launching with a limited drop of 1,337 numbered units, sports a CNC‑milled 6063-aluminum chassis treated with a PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finish and polish you'd find on luxury watches and jewelry.
The keyboard itself appears to be a custom version of the impressive Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K that we recently reviewed, with the same Razer Analog Optical Switches Gen-2, true 8,000 Hz polling, and gamer-friendly features like Rapid Trigger. Except here, each Razer Huntsman Signature Edition keyboard is hand-polished and goes through a "rigorous unit-level inspection."
It certainly looks impressive, with its all-black finish and polished edges. The "mirror-polished metallic" snake keycap is also a nice touch, adding a dose of style and luxury to the design.
- Read more: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz offers 'near-instant' responsiveness for PC gamers
- Read more: Razer partners with Counter-Strike legend NiKo to release custom, limited-edition gear
"Design is at the core of how we build at Razer, and the Huntsman Signature Edition is a clear example of that," said Charlie Bolton, Razer's Global Head of Design. "From the anodized aluminum frame to the hand-polished PVD accents, a finish typically reserved for luxury timepieces, we pushed our processes to achieve a level of refinement that represents the highest expression of our design and engineering capabilities."
Where the Razer Huntsman Signature Edition differs from the Huntsman V3 Pro TKL 8K, aside from the chassis, is its "purpose-built" acoustics, which include layered sound damping that received the same level of attention to detail and nuance as the exterior. Each Razer Huntsman Signature Edition also comes with a five-year warranty and arrives in a custom case, with Razer stating that it's the sort of keyboard that will perform "flawlessly for years."