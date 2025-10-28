Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz offers 'near-instant' responsiveness for PC gamers

The new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz is built for esports and pro-level gaming and it's the fastest gaming keyboard from the company to date.

TL;DR: The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz keyboard offers industry-leading 0.58ms latency with 8,000 Hz polling for ultra-fast response, featuring magnetic Analog Optical Switches with adjustable actuation. Developed with esports pros, it delivers precision and durability for competitive gaming, available in multiple sizes and colors starting at $219.99.

Razer has evolved its premium Huntsman V3 Pro lineup of keyboards for competitive and pro gamers with the new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz, which the company says offers an industry-leading latency of just 0.58ms for true 8K (8,000 Hz) polling. Razer notes that this provides a near-instantaneous response that is 11% faster than its nearest competitor; however, the company doesn't say which keyboard it's comparing performance to.

The Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz series is the company's "analog optical keyboard" that features the company's magnetic Analog Optical Switches Gen-2 with adjustable actuation, Rapid Trigger, and Snap Tap support. With an impressive adjustable actuation range of 0.1 - 4.0mm, a snappy 40g actuation force rating, and a 100-million keystroke lifespan, these magnetic switches are built for pro-level PC gaming performance.

Razer confirms that it has developed the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz series alongside esports professionals like Counter-Strike star Nikola "NiKo" Kovač to help fine-tune the latency, keystroke feel, and overall performance.

"I've used the previous version, but the 8KHz model takes things to another level," Niko said. "Throughout development, I shared my feedback through personal experiences on the ground and my personal thoughts on what constituted a great esports gaming keyboard. I even visited Razer's HQ and development lab in Singapore, where I was able to speak directly with the engineers and help fine-tune the keyboard for top-level performance and feel."

"The Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of esports excellence. With the evolution of our Analog Optical Switches and the introduction of 8000 Hz HyperPolling, we've pushed performance to new heights," said Barrie Ooi, Head of Razer's PC Gaming Division. "It delivers the speed, control, and precision that elite players demand. It's a showcase of what happens when engineering meets competitive ambition."

Available in TKL and Full Size form, and in Black, White, and the new Esports Green Edition color, the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro 8KHz starts at $219.99 USD.