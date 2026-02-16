Razer partners with Counter-Strike legend NiKo to release custom, limited-edition gear

TL;DR: Counter-Strike legend Nikola "NiKo" Kovac teams up with Razer to launch the NiKo Collection, featuring pro-grade gaming gear like the DeathAdder V4 Pro mouse and Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard. Designed from NiKo's experience, the collection offers high-performance hardware with a sleek, minimalist camo design.

Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac is widely considered one of the greatest Counter-Strike players of all time, with a professional career that spans well over a decade, covering every major release from Counter-Strike 1.6 to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Counter-Strike 2. Still playing today, NiKo recently earned his 10th HLTV MVP title during the recent BLAST Bounty 2026 Season 1 finals in Europe.

One of NiKo's most impressive performances saw him rack up a staggering 52 kills in a single CS Major map. This week, Razer has announced that it has collaborated with the Counter-Strike legend to create a custom Razer NiKo Collection of pro-grade PC gaming gear.

The collection includes a custom Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro NiKo Edition gaming mouse, a Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL NiKo Edition rapid trigger gaming keyboard (which we recently reviewed in its default look here), a Razer BlackShark V3 Pro NiKo Edition headset, and a Razer Gigantus V2 Pro NiKo Edition mouse pad.

"This collection represents an important milestone in my career," Nikola 'NiKo' Kovac said. "Having a product line that truly reflects who I am as a player and as a person was something I always wanted to achieve, but I knew I needed to do it properly. Every detail comes from my own experience, my values and standards, and what I believe in as a competitor."

According to Razer, this selection of gaming hardware is what NiKo uses to train and compete, with these custom NiKo-edition versions featuring a minimalist, stylish black, grey, and white camo look. Elsewhere, you're looking at the same underlying hardware, including 8,000 Hz polling rates for the keyboard and mouse, and a headset with ultra-low latency HyperSpeed Wireless technology. You can view the entire NiKo collection here.