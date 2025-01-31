Samsung has received approval to supply NVIDIA with HBM3E, will be used in AI GPUs for China

Samsung has reportedly been approved to provide its 8-layer HBM3E memory to NVIDIA, will be used in less-powerful AI GPUs headed to China.

Samsung has received approval to supply NVIDIA with its 8-layer HBM3E memory chips for less powerful AI GPUs in China, despite previous distrust from NVIDIA's CEO. SK hynix remains NVIDIA's main partner for advanced HBM memory, supplying 12-layer HBM3E and working on next-gen HBM4 for future GPUs.

Samsung has reportedly received approval to supply NVIDIA with its HBM memory chips, with its 8-layer HBM3E destined for NVIDIA after rumors that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said he can't trust Samsung's HBM products or engineers, and wouldn't do business with them.

In a new report from Bloomberg, we're learning that Samsung's less-advanced 8-layer HBM3E -- and not the newer 12-layer HBM3E -- was "cleared by NVIDIA in December" according to "people who asked not to be named as the information is private". These new Samsung HBM3E memory chips would be used in NVIDIA's less powerful AI GPUs destined for China.

Meanwhile, fellow South Korean memory company SK hynix has been NVIDIA's main partner for HBM memory, providing the company with bleeding-edge 12-layer HBM3E, and being asked by NVIDIA CEO to pull up the release of its next-gen HBM4 memory that will find its way into the company's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU.

In a recent report from Korean outlet Hankyung, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said in front of Samsung executives: "is a customer of Samsung Electronics, not an employee. Stop calling and asking questions. I can't trust Samsung Electronics' high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products and engineers. We cannot trust and do business with them because senior executives change frequently".

The outlet continues, adding that "Jensen Huang, who had negative feelings toward Samsung Electronics, may have intentionally taken these actions". Whatever happens next, either we see Samsung rise out of the ashes and provide NVIDIA with HBM3E that is approved for use with their AI chips.