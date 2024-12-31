All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

SK hynix boss to meet with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2025 to talk about next-gen HBM4

SK Group Chairman Tae-won Chey could meet NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2025 to discuss next-gen HBM4 AI memory chips, ready for Rubin R100 AI GPUs.

SK hynix boss to meet with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2025 to talk about next-gen HBM4
TL;DR: SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang are rumored to meet at CES 2025 to discuss HBM4 memory for future AI GPUs. NVIDIA has requested expedited HBM4 production for its Rubin R100 AI GPUs. NVIDIA's CES keynote will highlight advancements, including the GeForce RTX 50 series.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is rumored to be meeting with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at CES 2025 next week to discuss all things HBM4 memory for future-gen AI GPUs.

2

In a new post from The Korea Times, we're learning that the two executives would be meeting at CES 2025 to discuss HBM4, which the SK hynix boss was asked to expedite HBM4 memory by 6 months by Jensen for NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPUs coming in 2025.

At SK Group's AI conference on November 4, Chey said that Jensen has been consistently requesting more HBM memory chips with each new GPU release. At the conference, the NVIDIA CEO sent in a video message where Jensen talked about the important role that HBM memory has in the breakthroughs from NVIDIA.

Jensen said: "The work that we did with HBM memories has really made it possible for us to achieve what appears to be super Moore's law".

NVIDIA's keynote speech at CES 2025 is expected to be exciting, with Jensen set to reveal all of the advancements that NVIDIA has accomplished in the last 12 months, and the launch of its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs, led by the new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

AI GPUs will be a big deal at CES 2025, and I'm sure we're going to be told all about GB200, a tease of GB300 before it's unveiling at GTC 2025 in March, and maybe even a tease of the next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPUs that will feature SK hynix's industry-leading HBM4 memory.

NEWS SOURCE:koreatimes.co.kr

