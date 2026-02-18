Majority of Bethesda working on Elder Scrolls 6, Todd Howard says release is 'a while yet'

Almost all of Bethesda is working on The Elder Scrolls 6, including outside partners, and Todd Howard says the teams are 'really happy where it's at'

TL;DR: Bethesda Game Studios is steadily progressing on The Elder Scrolls 6, utilizing a next-gen Creation Engine 3 upgrade. Although a major milestone is near, the game remains far from release. Todd Howard prefers surprise launches and is dedicating most of his time to TES6's development.

Most of Bethesda Game Studios is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6, including some outside partners, but the game is still a ways off from release.

Ahead of Bethesda's 40th anniversary, Todd Howard gives a quick status update on TES6's development during a lengthy Kinda Funny Games Q&A livestream.

Howard reveals some surprises, including a next-gen Creation Engine 3 upgrade for Elder Scrolls 6 and other future games like Fallout 5.

Throughout the interview, Howard briefly talks about TES6's progress, saying that the team is making steady progress and are about to pass a major development milestone. No specifics were revealed, but it was said that Elder Scrolls 6 won't be ready "for a while yet."

"It's going well, we're happy with it, and it's going to be a while yet. We're happy where we pushed the technology and how the game is coming together."

"We're able to play it, we're about to pass a big milestone internally. The majority of the studio is on the game, and some of our partners."

Interestingly enough, Howard commented about shadow releases once again. Bethesda had big success with the Oblivion remaster's surprise launch.

"My preference is always you hear nothing, and then one day, the game is out," Howard said. "Like there's an announcement, and then the game is out. That's my preferred scenario."

Howard also said that most of his time is currently being spent on The Elder Scrolls 6.