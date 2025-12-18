Elder Scrolls 6 coming 2028 at the earliest, possible delay to 2029

TL;DR: Elder Scrolls 6, highly anticipated since Skyrim's 2011 release, is rumored to launch around 2028-2029, according to industry sources. Bethesda emphasizes quality over speed, with Todd Howard confirming steady progress and a focus on meeting fan expectations before finalizing the release date.

There are only a few games that gamers cannot wait to get their hands on. The first is Grand Theft Auto 6, which might be the most anticipated game of all time, and the one that follows closely behind that is Elder Scrolls 6, the sequel to Skyrim.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released in 2011, and since then, we have only received a brief teaser trailer for the sequel to the acclaimed title, which was released in 2018. Following that teaser, we have only heard brief mentions of Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda's Todd Howard, who has said the title is the studio's focus and that it will take as long as it needs to meet fan expectations.

However, Kiwi Talkz, an interviewer known particularly for Bethesda and Valve interviews with developers and industry members, recently wrote on X that he expects we won't see Elder Scrolls 6 until at least 2028, with the more likely release window being sometime in 2029. According to Kiwi Talkz, Bethesda isn't giving a rough date as it will "do more harm than good," especially after the studio announced the game "too early".

Kiwi Talkz said he heard these dates internally and from former developers, with there being receipts for the latter. With all that being said, this still remains a rumor, and the only official word on the Elder Scrolls 6 development comes from Todd Howard, who said during a recent interview that development is progressing well, and that it will take as long as it needs to get it right.