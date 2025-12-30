Fallout is the franchise Bethesda is doing 'the most work in,' Todd Howard says

Bethesda is doubling-down on Fallout with multiple projects, including the TV show, yet the 'majority' of the core BGS team is on Elder Scrolls 6.

TL;DR: Bethesda is heavily focused on Fallout projects, including a TV series and a possible Fallout 3 remaster, while its core internal team primarily develops Elder Scrolls 6.

Fallout season 2 just premiered, and Bethesda is wrapping up its press junket tour for the new series. Studio executive producer Todd Howard has shared a number of tidbits with the press, teasing new Fallout games and projects along the way while also making quick remarks on the state of Elder Scrolls 6. The latest interview with GameInformer drops a few more clues on what's next for the studio.

In the interview, Howard says that Fallout is the series that the studio is currently doing most of its work on. This makes sense, considering Fallout has a TV show with two seasons (and a third on the way), whereas Elder Scrolls doesn't have this kind of adaptation. On a game level, though, reports indicate that Bethesda is also working on a Fallout 3 remaster, possibly to coincide with the game's 20th anniversary in 2027.

"Fallout as a franchise is the one that we're still doing the most work in above anything," Howard tells GameInformer, then clarifying that the core Bethesda Game Studios team--the group that actually makes the group's singleplayer RPGs--is primarily focused on The Elder Scrolls 6.

A bit ago, Howard had confirmed Elder Scrolls 6 had entered full production, however he also said that projects will overlap each other.

Howard goes on to tease more Fallout content, potentially more games:

"Now, the majority of our internal team is on Elder Scrolls VI. We are doing other things with Fallout that we haven't announced, and there'll come a time for that."