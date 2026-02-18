The Elder Scrolls 6 built with next-gen Creation Engine 3, Todd Howard confirms

Bethesda's Todd Howard officially confirms that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be powered by a next-gen iteration of its internal Creation Engine toolset.

TL;DR: Bethesda is developing The Elder Scrolls 6 using the advanced Creation Engine 3, an upgraded version of the technology behind Starfield. The game will return to the classic RPG style fans love, aiming to deliver immersive, next-gen visuals and a fresh, authentic experience. More details are expected in 2026.

Bethesda has spent multiple years upgrading its Creation Engine to ensure The Elder Scrolls 6 uses the studio's best-yet technology.

Todd Howard dropped an interesting surprise during today's Kinda Funny Games livestream, confirming that the next big Elder Scrolls game is being made with next-gen tech. Bethesda quietly built a major new iteration to its RPG toolset and is using the latest version, the Creation Engine 3, to build The Elder Scrolls 6.

"We've spent the last several years bringing Creation Engine 2, which powers Starfield, up to Creation Engine 3, which is going to power Elder Scrolls 6 and beyond," Howard said.

Years ago, Bethesda had previously used Creation Engine 2 to build TES6, or at least parts of it. At the time, Bethesda had talked up the Creation Engine's new photogrammetry visuals that were being used to make landscapes.

Howard also revealed some very welcome news for fans of Bethesda's more traditional RPGs: It sounds like The Elder Scrolls 6 will hearken back to the previous games and carry forward that "classic style."

"As we come back to Elder Scrolls 6 [which] we are doing now, we are coming back to that classic style that we've missed, that we know really, really well."

With The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda wants to make players feel like they entered the world for the very first time--those key moments that start off all of the studio's greatest RPG adventures.

It's been nearly 8 years since Bethesda revealed The Elder Scrolls 6 way back in 2018, but we should get more info sometime this year, as Bethesda is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026.