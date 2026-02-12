GAMEMAX launches new NEX C51 and NEX C31 Panoramic PC Cases

TL;DR: GAMEMAX introduces the NEX C51 and NEX C31 panoramic PC cases, featuring pillar-free dual tempered glass panels for 270-degree hardware visibility. Supporting full-sized ATX and compact mATX builds, both cases offer robust cooling, ARGB fans, USB Type-C Gen2x2, and affordable pricing for gamers.

GAMEMAX has launched two new panoramic PC cases: the NEX C51 and NEX C31. The pillar-free, dual-tempered-glass front and side panel design offers builders a case that showcases their hardware, cooling, and lighting with 270-degree views.

The key difference between the two is that the GAMEMAX NEX C51 Panoramic PC Case is designed for full-sized ATX motherboards and components, while the GAMEMAX NEX C31 Panoramic PC Case is designed for compact mATX builds. That said, both models support up to 360mm top radiators, air coolers up to 175mm, graphics cards up to 410mm in length, and ship with three pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans.

Both models also feature similar front I/O panels with a 20 Gbps USB Type-C Gen2x2 port and dual USB 3.0 ports. And really, there's not much separating the two in terms of the hardware and cooling they support, aside from different-sized motherboards. Here's a closer look at the different cooling configurations.

GAMEMAX notes that the NEX C51 offers more space, airflow, and simplified cable management because it is larger. The compact NEX C31 model can still handle today's high-performance GeForce RTX 50 Series and Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs in a "space-efficient" design that doesn't sacrifice performance for size. Both the GAMEMAX NEX C51 and NEX C31 panoramic PC cases are available in Black and White at affordable prices.

NEX C51 BK (Black/White): $54.99/$59.99

NEX C31 BK (Black/White): $49.99/$54.99

"Built for gamers and PC builders who want their hardware on full display, the NEX C51 and NEX C31 feature a pillar-free panoramic design with dual tempered glass panels, delivering a clean and uninterrupted view of internal components," GAMEMAX writes in the announcement. "With strong hardware compatibility and pre-installed ARGB cooling, the new NEX series is engineered to deliver exceptional value without compromise."