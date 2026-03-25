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GAMDIAS launches new ATLAS M5 Series cases all about showcasing your hardware with panoramic views

The new GAMDIAS ATLAS M5 Series mid-tower PC cases offer panoramic views with balanced airflow, while also supporting a wide range of hardware.

GAMDIAS launches new ATLAS M5 Series cases all about showcasing your hardware with panoramic views
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TL;DR: GAMDIAS' ATLAS M5 Series offers panoramic-view mini-tower PC cases featuring tempered glass panels to showcase hardware and customizable ARGB lighting. Designed for optimal airflow and thermal performance, they support large GPUs and radiators, include modern I/O ports, and come pre-installed with high-performance fans at competitive prices.

Glass panels offering panoramic views of PC hardware are a relatively new thing for PC cases. Still, it's an overall design choice that has become increasingly popular over the past couple of years. The reasons for the "fishbowl" like design are simple: to showcase modern hardware and amplify the aesthetics of a build, which makes sense in the era of sleek component design and customizable lighting.

The new GAMDIAS ATLAS M5 CG (left) and ATLAS M5 (right), image credit: GAMDIAS.
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The new GAMDIAS ATLAS M5 CG (left) and ATLAS M5 (right), image credit: GAMDIAS.

The new ATLAS M5 Series of mid-tower cases from GAMDIAS falls into the panoramic-view category of PC cases, adopting the brand's 2026 vision of delivering "immersive" designs alongside high-quality engineering. With two models available, the big difference is that the ATLAS M5 CG includes a single L-shaped curved tempered glass panel covering the front and side of the case. At the same time, the ATLAS M5 takes a more traditional approach with two tempered glass panels on the front and sides.

In either configuration, you don't have any visible obstructions that would block a full view of the internal components, including the GPU, CPU Cooler, motherboard, memory, and system fans. Both cases also ship with three pre-installed high-performance NOTUS M1 ARGB PWM fans to kickstart the panoramic process. On the RGB front, there's also a subtle and stylish ARGB light strip running along the base of the tempered glass.

GAMDIAS launches new ATLAS M5 Series cases all about showcasing your hardware with panoramic views 3
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Beyond their stylish look when fully built, these cases are also designed for thermal performance, with "well-balanced airflow," room for up to 9 fans, and flexible radiator installation options. The ATLAS M5 Series also includes a modern I/O panel on the bottom of the case with a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port (10 Gbps), two USB 3.0 ports, LED controls, and HD audio.

And when it comes to compatibility with modern hardware, the ATLAS M5 Series is more than capable of housing high-end graphics cards up to 425mm in length and radiators up to 360mm, with support for external 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch storage. Both cases are competitively priced, too, with the ATLAS M5 CG launching at an MSRP of $99.90 and the ATLAS M5 at $84.90.

Photo of the GAMDIAS ATX Mid Tower Computer PC Case with Tempered Glass
Best Deals: GAMDIAS ATX Mid Tower Computer PC Case with Tempered Glass
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$44.99 USD
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$83.99 CAD
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$44.99 USD
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$44.99 USD
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* Prices last scanned 3/24/2026 at 11:49 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Sources:gamdias.com and gamdias.com

Senior Editor

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

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