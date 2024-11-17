All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Cases, Cooling & PSU

GameMax Infinity Pro is a new dual-chamber PC chassis with panoramic views for under $100

The GameMax Infinity Pro is a new chassis with a dual-chamber design, panoramic views, and versatile cooling options, with ARGB fans.

GameMax Infinity Pro is a new dual-chamber PC chassis with panoramic views for under $100
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: The GameMax Infinity Pro is a stylish PC chassis available in black or white, featuring a dual-chamber design for improved airflow and thermal performance. It includes three tempered glass panels, five 120mm PWM ARGB fans, and an ARGB controller hub.

GameMax is an emerging PC hardware brand looking to establish itself, and its latest chassis is undoubtedly a looker. The GameMax Infinity Pro, available in black or white, sports a dual-chamber design for improved airflow and thermal performance, which means the PSU has a separate compartment. Here, it sits behind the motherboard.

GameMax Infinity Pro is a new dual-chamber PC chassis with panoramic views for under $100 2
3

Three tempered glass panels on the GameMax Infinity Pro showcase your PC's various components, lighting, and overall cleanliness. It also comes equipped with five 120mm PWM ARGB fans and an ARGB controller hub that has its own built-in effects and can sync with motherboard RGB lighting.

PC cases with a full panoramic view are becoming increasingly popular; however, the more you see, the less room there is for a sloppy build or poor cable management. The GameMax Infinity Pro offers concealed tubing for 360mm radiators and is forward-thinking with support for ASUS BTF, GIGABYTE STEALTH, and MSI PROJECT ZERO motherboards.

The GameMax Infinity Pro is available in Black and White for $95.90 USD. Here are the case's key features and specs.

GameMax Infinity Pro is a new dual-chamber PC chassis with panoramic views for under $100 3
3
  • Spacious Dual-Chamber Design: Offers ample space with a divided layout for improved airflow and organization.
  • Three-Sided Tempered Glass: Full transparency on the top, front, and left panels, providing a clear view of internal components from all angles.
  • Compatible with BTF Motherboards: Despite the dual-chamber design, the case fully supports BTF motherboards.
  • Concealed Liquid Cooling Setup: Supports 360mm radiators with concealed tubing routed behind the panel for a cleaner look. Recommended with GameMax extended tubing for optimal fit.
  • Pre-installed 5 ARGB/PWM Fans with Controller: Includes 5 daisy-chained ARGB/PWM fans featuring premium aluminum-textured hubs. The synchronized lighting creates a seamless flow effect. Comes with a remote-controlled hub offering 81 built-in lighting modes and motherboard sync support for enhanced customization.
ItemDetails
Form FactorATX
PSU Form FactorATX
Motherboard Form FactorATX, M-ATX, ITX
PanelsTempered Glass (Front, Top, Side), Metal
Internal Drive Bay(s)1 x 3.5-inch, 3 x 2.5-inch
I/O2 x Buttons, 1 x USB Type-C, 1 x Audio
Cooling Fan Support2 x 120mm (Rear), 3 x 120mm, 2 x 140mm (Main), 3 x 120mm (Bottom)
Water Cooling Support120mm (Rear), Up to 360mm (Main), Up to 240mm (Bottom)
Dust CoverBottom with dust filter
Dimensions418 x 272 x 454mm
GPU SupportUp to 400mm length
CPU Cooler Height160mm
Cable Management Depth45mm
Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
$599.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2024 at 12:43 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamemaxpc.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles