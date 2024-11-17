GameMax Infinity Pro is a new dual-chamber PC chassis with panoramic views for under $100

The GameMax Infinity Pro is a new chassis with a dual-chamber design, panoramic views, and versatile cooling options, with ARGB fans.

The GameMax Infinity Pro is a stylish PC chassis available in black or white, featuring a dual-chamber design for improved airflow and thermal performance. It includes three tempered glass panels, five 120mm PWM ARGB fans, and an ARGB controller hub.

GameMax is an emerging PC hardware brand looking to establish itself, and its latest chassis is undoubtedly a looker. The GameMax Infinity Pro, available in black or white, sports a dual-chamber design for improved airflow and thermal performance, which means the PSU has a separate compartment. Here, it sits behind the motherboard.

Three tempered glass panels on the GameMax Infinity Pro showcase your PC's various components, lighting, and overall cleanliness. It also comes equipped with five 120mm PWM ARGB fans and an ARGB controller hub that has its own built-in effects and can sync with motherboard RGB lighting.

PC cases with a full panoramic view are becoming increasingly popular; however, the more you see, the less room there is for a sloppy build or poor cable management. The GameMax Infinity Pro offers concealed tubing for 360mm radiators and is forward-thinking with support for ASUS BTF, GIGABYTE STEALTH, and MSI PROJECT ZERO motherboards.

The GameMax Infinity Pro is available in Black and White for $95.90 USD. Here are the case's key features and specs.

Spacious Dual-Chamber Design : Offers ample space with a divided layout for improved airflow and organization.

Three-Sided Tempered Glass : Full transparency on the top, front, and left panels, providing a clear view of internal components from all angles.

Compatible with BTF Motherboards : Despite the dual-chamber design, the case fully supports BTF motherboards.

Concealed Liquid Cooling Setup : Supports 360mm radiators with concealed tubing routed behind the panel for a cleaner look. Recommended with GameMax extended tubing for optimal fit.

Pre-installed 5 ARGB/PWM Fans with Controller: Includes 5 daisy-chained ARGB/PWM fans featuring premium aluminum-textured hubs. The synchronized lighting creates a seamless flow effect. Comes with a remote-controlled hub offering 81 built-in lighting modes and motherboard sync support for enhanced customization.