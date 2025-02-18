GAMEMAX rebrands with new logo, next-gen product line-up on the way

GAMEMAX rebrands with a new lion-themed logo, and its next-gen products will be unveiled during a special 'Roar to the Future' event on March 4, 2025.

GAMEMAX is a relatively new name in the PC hardware space. Still, it has already delivered some noteworthy products - namely, the stylish and impressive GAMEMAX Infinity Pro chassis from late last year and, more recently, a 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED display for gamers.

GAMEMAX will unveil its next-gen product line-up during its 'Roar to the Future' event on March 4, 2025.

Today, GAMEMAX is announcing a rebranding, a refresh that includes a new lion-themed logo, and a renewed focus on delivering high-performance products with sustainability in mind. Although it hasn't revealed the new lion-themed gear (outside of the blurry picture above that features what looks like a new green-colored PC case), GAMEMAX will be holding a 'Roar to the Future Event' on March 4 at 10 am EST, where it will showcase its latest gear.

It's also planning to expand into the creator space with the new Project SIMBA initiative that will see GAMEMAX partner with content creators of all sizes to spread brand awareness and engage with the PC gaming community to collaborate on the creation of new products.

"The rebirth of our lion logo signifies a transformation. It's a commitment to delivering not just high-performance products but ones that embody sustainable practices and a deeper connection with our global community," said Brant Chen, CEO of GAMEMAX. "Our new product range embodies GAMEMAX's vision of pushing boundaries in design, sustainability, and performance. We're creating gear that doesn't just look stunning and perform exceptionally, but also helps preserve the gaming ecosystem for future generations."

The sustainability side of the GAMEMAX re-brand will focus on using green energy, recycled materials, and eco-friendly practices. It will also focus on things like cooling performance and creating products with a long lifespan. It'll be interesting to see how the new vision, logo, and direction influence the design language of GAMEMAX's 2025 product line-up. We'll have to wait until March 4 to find out.