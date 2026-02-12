New 2D Castlevania game Belmont's Curse announced, set decades after Castlevania III on NES

Motion Twin is getting an official crack at a 2D Castlevania game with Belmont's Curse, a new side-scroller set after Castlevania III Dracula's Curse.

TL;DR: Konami and Motion Twin are developing Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, a 2D action-exploration game set 23 years after Dracula's Curse. Featuring enhanced whip mechanics, diverse weapons, and a unique gothic art style, it launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2026, continuing the classic Castlevania legacy.

Konami has announced a new official 2D Castlevania game that continues decades after the events of Castlevania III Dracula's Curse.

Dead Cells developer Motion Twin is helming the development of a new Castlevania sidescroller. It's called Belmont's Curse, and it takes place 20+ years after Dracula's Curse, the old-school NES classic.

"Set 23 years after Castlevania Dracula's Curse - follow a young Belmont's journey in an all new 2D Action-Exploration title from KONAMI, Evil Empire and Motion Twin, will be released in 2026!"

As for gameplay mechanics, Konami implies gamers will be using their whip to swing around often throughout Belmont's Curse.

On the PlayStation Blog, Konami's Moeko Nagaoka says:

"The series' iconic whip returns and is more important than ever. Crack your whip to move around freely like a trapeze artist and master its mechanics to get creative and pounce on your prey like a wolf in fast-paced combat."

No release date has been set for Castlevania Belmont's Curse, but we do know the game will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2026.

