New 2D Castlevania game Belmont's Curse announced, set decades after Castlevania III on NES

Konami has announced a new official 2D Castlevania game that continues decades after the events of Castlevania III Dracula's Curse.
Dead Cells developer Motion Twin is helming the development of a new Castlevania sidescroller. It's called Belmont's Curse, and it takes place 20+ years after Dracula's Curse, the old-school NES classic.
"Set 23 years after Castlevania Dracula's Curse - follow a young Belmont's journey in an all new 2D Action-Exploration title from KONAMI, Evil Empire and Motion Twin, will be released in 2026!"
As for gameplay mechanics, Konami implies gamers will be using their whip to swing around often throughout Belmont's Curse.
On the PlayStation Blog, Konami's Moeko Nagaoka says:
"The series' iconic whip returns and is more important than ever. Crack your whip to move around freely like a trapeze artist and master its mechanics to get creative and pounce on your prey like a wolf in fast-paced combat."
No release date has been set for Castlevania Belmont's Curse, but we do know the game will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2026.
Medieval Paris, Where the Tolling Bells Herald the End. 1499. Paris is engulfed as monstrous creatures suddenly emerge from the shadows.
Armed with the legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, Trevor Belmont's successor ventures into the burning streets and the looming castle to hunt down the beasts.
Will she succeed in saving Paris from devastation...?
Satisfying Whip Action
The iconic whip of the series is now more important than ever! Crack your whip to move around freely like a trapeze artist! Master the whip mechanics and be creative to pounce on your prey like a wolf in fast-paced combats!
A Large Selection of Weapons and Abilities
The whip is not the only tool at your disposal. You will need to strategically plan your next move in combat and make full use of all the weapons and abilities to stand a chance!
Environment Hazards That Will make you grit your teeth
Biomes are packed with secrets, traps and puzzles. It is not just about muscles, it's about brains too!
New Art Style
Expanding further the series-classic gothic style, this unique colorful art style will let you discover the world of Castlevania like never before.
Beloved Elements of Castlevania Make Their Return
True to the roots of the series, you will encounter colorful characters and powerful foes, stumble upon many secret chambers, dig up numerous hidden items, and whip your way through challenging areas!