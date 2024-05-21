Sony reveals release date for V Rising on the PlayStation 5

The popular open-world vampire survival action RPG V Rising is coming to PlayStation, with console gamers able to sink their teeth into the content in June.

Sony has taken to the official PlayStation YouTube channel to share a new trailer for V Rising, revealing the release date for the popular title on PS5.

V Rising, developed and published by Stunloock Studios, has been available on PC for quite some time, gaining quite a lot of attention for its new take on the survival genre with a meticulously thought-out combat system that is reminiscent of Diablo. V Rising has earned itself a "Very Positive" review score on Steam, with some players saying the game is like if ARK: Survival Evolved and Diablo had a baby, and that baby was into Anne Rice novels, the American gothic fiction author best known for The Vampire Chronicles.

Along with the announcement the game is coming to the PS5 on June 11, developer Stunlock Studios announced three purchasable editions for PlayStation. The Standard Edition includes just the base game, while the Legacy of Castlevania Edition includes the base game, Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack and 5 days early access. Lastly, the V Rising Completed Edition includes the following.

V Rising Base Game

Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack

Sinister Evolution Pack

Dracula's Relics Pack

Eldest Bloodline Pack

5 Day Early Access