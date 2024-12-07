Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake slashes onto the market with 2 million sales on all platforms

Square Enix's new Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a success with 2 million sales across all platforms, and we rank that against other publisher RPGs.

After a string of sales misses from its recent games lineup, it looks like Square Enix has hit it big with its latest Dragon Quest RPG.

Instead of just re-releasing older games in their original formats ad infinitum, Square Enix had the unique idea to supercharge classic RPGs with a mix of both old-school and new-school graphics. The result is a charming visual style that appeals to anyone who grew up in the 80s and 90s, the kind of warm and magical style found in Octopath Traveller. Square has turned this new reinvigorated lens to one of its best-selling franchises of all time: Dragon Quest.

Fans have showed up for the new Dragon Quest III HD-2D release en masse. The game has sold more than 2 million copies combined across PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC, which bodes well for Square Enix. Typically, these HD-2D projects cost less to produce and ship than big AAA projects like Final Fantasy XVI.

Square plans to release the new HD-2D remakes of Dragon Quest I & II as a 2-in-1 release sometime next year.

