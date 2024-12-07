All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers
Gaming

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake slashes onto the market with 2 million sales on all platforms

Square Enix's new Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a success with 2 million sales across all platforms, and we rank that against other publisher RPGs.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Square Enix's Dragon Quest III HD-2D remake has sold over 2 million copies, combining old-school and new-school graphics to appeal to fans. This success follows a series of sales misses and is cost-effective compared to AAA projects. Remakes of Dragon Quest I & II are planned for next year.

After a string of sales misses from its recent games lineup, it looks like Square Enix has hit it big with its latest Dragon Quest RPG.

3

Instead of just re-releasing older games in their original formats ad infinitum, Square Enix had the unique idea to supercharge classic RPGs with a mix of both old-school and new-school graphics. The result is a charming visual style that appeals to anyone who grew up in the 80s and 90s, the kind of warm and magical style found in Octopath Traveller. Square has turned this new reinvigorated lens to one of its best-selling franchises of all time: Dragon Quest.

Fans have showed up for the new Dragon Quest III HD-2D release en masse. The game has sold more than 2 million copies combined across PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC, which bodes well for Square Enix. Typically, these HD-2D projects cost less to produce and ship than big AAA projects like Final Fantasy XVI.

Square plans to release the new HD-2D remakes of Dragon Quest I & II as a 2-in-1 release sometime next year.

Check below for more info on the game, or click here to check the Steam listing.

3

Acclaimed by critics all over the world, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is a complete remake of DRAGON QUEST III (originally released in 1988), now featuring the HD-2D graphic style, a unique blend of pixel art and 3D graphics. The story and the series' familiar turn-based command battles remain true to the original, but DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake also includes a variety of additional elements, including voiced event scenes, orchestral music, a new "Monster Wrangler" vocation, the "Monster Arena" feature for extra challenges and new story episodes featuring Ortega, the protagonist's father.

Additionally, the classic DRAGON QUEST III story fans know and love, which is chronologically first in the "Erdrick Trilogy," has been refined to better tie-in to the events of DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake. DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake is planned for release next year.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake is perfect for anyone who thoroughly enjoyed the previous versions, newcomers to the DRAGON QUEST franchise and gamers of all ages - even those who don't typically play RPGs.

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

