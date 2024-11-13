Blizzard has launched Warcraft 1 and Warcraft 2 remasters and updated Warcraft 3

Blizzard has announced and surprise dropped Warcraft I: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered, and Warcraft III: Reforged 2.0 - available now via Battle.net.

Warcraft is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and as part of the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream, Blizzard announced and launched remasters of the games that started it all. Last week, we reported on the rumor that we would probably see a Warcraft II: Remastered announcement - we got three.

The iconic RTS from the 1990s, Warcraft 2, is now available in HD, image credit: Blizzard.

First, Warcraft I: Remastered reimagines the 1994 RTS classic Warcraft: Orcs & Humans with new HD assets, widescreen support, modern controls (right-click move), and UI improvements. Next, Warcraft II: Remastered does the same for the game that turned the franchise into a mega-hit with PC gamers, updating the visuals, controls, and presentation for 2024.

As we saw with StarCraft: Remastered, the previous low-resolution 2D visuals are transformed when jumping to HD. For the first two Warcraft games, the bright, vibrant visuals give these remasters the look of a cartoon. It's impressive, and thankfully, the old-school sound effects, classic voices, and music remain untouched.

Check them out in the following announcement trailer.

The surprise announcement also includes the return of another classic, Warcraft III. Blizzard has overhauled the troubled Warcraft III: Reforged remaster from 2020 with a new 2.0 update that updates the game's environments, lighting, and user interface while upscaling the classic Warcraft III assets to HD. Players can now mix and match the different looks, and fans will be pleased to learn that the ladder system has been updated. The game has also received a tonne of quality-of-life improvements based on feedback.

All three remasters are now available as part of the new Warcraft Battle Chest compilation or separately via Battle.net. Interestingly, Warcraft I: Remastered, Warcraft II: Remastered, and Warcraft III: Reforged 2.0 have not been added to Xbox Game Pass on PC.