Video Cards & GPUs

Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has one of the most impressive GPU designs of 2025

Sapphire's NITRO+ Radeon RX 9070 XT not only looks fantastic with its industrial frame look and RGB light bar but it also includes a hidden cable design.

Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has one of the most impressive GPU designs of 2025
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Sapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT stands out with its impressive design, featuring a modern industrial aesthetic, hidden cable design, and a Boost Clock speed of 3060 MHz. It uses a 12V-2x6 connector, enhancing its sleek look. The GPU's thermal performance matches its design excellence.

This is more opinion than news, but after reviewing close to 20 new GPUs so far in 2025, the new Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has stood out with one of the most impressive designs we've seen in a long time. When we reviewed Sapphire's NITRO+ Radeon RX 7800 XT we marveled at its "exceptional physical design and build quality," but the new Radeon RX 9070 XT variant is something else.

Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has one of the most impressive GPU designs of 2025
6

As a premium OC model with an out-of-the-box Boost Clock speed of 3060 MHz and an updated complete metal build with stunning RGB light strip, Sapphire has not only improved the GPU's look with a more modern minimal industrial aesthetic - it's created a flagship RDNA 4 PC gaming GPU with a hidden cable design.

As one of the few Radeon RX 9070 XT cards to ship with the new 12V-2x6 connector more commonly found on GeForce RTX cards, the connector is hidden on the back of the GPU. The 3 x 8-pin to 12V-2x6 adaptor sits underneath a magnetic metal backplate. The cable then threads through the rear of the GPU so it can sit behind your motherboard and connect to your PSU out of sight.

Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has one of the most impressive GPU designs of 2025
6

With the impressive Radeon RX 9070 XT launching this week, several partner OC models are shipping with traditional 3 x 8-pin connectors, which means a lot of visible cables distracting you from otherwise fantastic-looking cards. So far, we've reviewed the overclocked AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE, a great-looking card in its own right, but Sapphire's NITRO+ model has definitely impressed us with its fantastic look and hidden-cable design.

Right now, we're still putting the new Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT through its paces. We have multiple Radeon RX 9070 XT reviews in the works, and so far, the thermal performance of the NITRO+ lives up to the look. Stay tuned for our full review, but in the meantime, we wanted to share these shots of what we believe is one of the best-looking GPUs of 2025.

Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has one of the most impressive GPU designs of 2025
6
Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has one of the most impressive GPU designs of 2025
6
Sapphire's NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT has one of the most impressive GPU designs of 2025
6
ItemDetails
GPURadeon RX 9070 XT
ArchitectureRDNA 4
ModelSapphire NITRO+ AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
InterfacePCI Express Gen 5
Stream Processors4096
Compute Units64
Ray Accelerators64 (3rd Gen)
AI Accelerators128 (2nd Gen)
Boost Clock Speed3060 MHz
Memory16GB GDDR6
Memory Interface256-bit
Memory Bandwidth640 GB/sec
AMD Infinity Cache64 MB
Total Board Power330W
Display2 x DisplayPort 2.1a, 2 x HDMI 2.1b
Power Input12V-2x6 (3 x 8-pin adaptor provided)
Dimensions330.8 x 128.5 x 65.7mm
NEWS SOURCE:sapphiretech.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Related Topics

