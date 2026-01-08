Hands-on with the new ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White 16GB OC GPU

The ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White 16GB OC looks stylish and impressive with its new look and integrated LED display for real-time system info.

The ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi was one of the fastest flagship RDNA 4 GPUs from 2025. Check out our full review, with ASRock's premium graphics card also being one of the few Radeon RX 9070 XT releases to adopt the new 12V-2x6 pin power connector.

At CES 2026, ASRock showcased a new but familiar GPU, the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White 16GB OC. Per the naming, this presents ASRock's premium, stylish design in an all-white shroud with a white PCB. For those looking to put together a white rig, the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White is a looker.

And it's a well-built triple-slot card with a metal backplate and a reinforced metal frame. In addition to RGB lighting across the card, the major design update, outside of the color change, is the inclusion of a small display on the side. ASRock calls it the LED Information Center, a color display focused on real-time system information or various animations.

Which isn't really information, but hey, why not? And although the White version looks the same, it's slightly thicker and a little heavier than the original.

When it comes to cooling, this new model utilizes the same Taichi 3X Cooling System, which is impressive because in our review of the original design, we barely saw the GPU rise above 55 degrees Celsius. Outside of the flagship RDNA 4 chip, which is powerful enough to deliver impressive 4K gaming performance, the ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White is also one of the best Radeon RX 9070 XT cards for overclocking, thanks to its 16 power phases featuring SPS components, which offer premium power delivery.

Here's a look at the full specs; expect this one to hit retail outlets soon.