Apple's beefier M5 Pro and M5 Max chips will have improved heat dissipation, and here's why

Apple is expected to unveil its more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max processors with the launch of its updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros next month, with new rumors suggesting we'll see improved 2.5D advanced packaging that will improve heat dissipation.
The new rumors claim that TSMC's 2.5D advanced packaging will be used versus the company's Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) technology, which will improve heat dissipation and lower resistance. In a new report on Weibo, insider Fixed-focus digital cameras explains: "the advantages of heat dissipation and low resistance are obvious. Although, it is still a 2.5D package, its density is higher than that of Info, making it a very promising direction for Apple this year".
Apple Silicon has been going from stride to stride, with its M5 Pro and M5 Max to offer some serious additional power over the stock M5 chip, and with that... comes improvements to how it is fabbed, as packaging everything onto a monolithic die creates a "hot spot" and that is hard for a single heat pipe that Apple has been trying to dissipate the heat from powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.
If you consider that the fully-loaded M4 Max MacBook Pro with its 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU can consume up to 212W power under load, temperatures are reaching a scorching 110C. The new M5 doesn't have anywhere as many CPU and GPU cores as the M4 Max (or that of the M5 Max) and consumes much less power, but still hits a toasty 99C under load... Apple is moving to a 2.5D design and SoIC-MH packaging (Small Outline Integrated Circuit Molding-Horizontal).