Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips launching with the release of macOS 26.3

Apple's beefier M5 Pro and M5 Max processors for new MacBook Pro laptops will release with macOS 26.3, which is currently in beta testing.

Apple's upgraded M5 Pro and M5 Max processors will reportedly be launching with its new macOS 26.3 operating system, powering a new wave of faster MacBook Pro laptops.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman said that the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions of the MacBook Pro would be launching alongside macOS 26.3, which will be a free download for Apple Mac users. Gurman didn't say exactly when, but Weibo tipster Fixed-focus digital cameras said Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max would be launching in March 2026.

Gurman teased that Apple's new M6 processor is "coming sooner than people anticipate", so we'd assume Apple would release its beefier M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets before its next-gen M6 launches. MacRumors also reports that Apple's new macOS 26.3 operating system is currently in beta testing, and could be released to the public in February, which means the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets could be announced and launched in the coming weeks.

Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max processors will be big upgrades over the standard M5 chipset, but the new MacBook Pros they'll debut inside of won't be much different other than the beefed-up chipsets. However, the new M6-based MacBook Pro will reportedly feature a touch-capable OLED display, revamped hinge, and more.