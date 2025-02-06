Take-Two hasn't made exact GTA 6 sales predictions, is confident in Rockstar's perfectionism

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick says that the company hasn't made in-depth sales predictions for Grand Theft Auto VI, is confident in Rockstar.

Take-Two Interactive is apparently so confident in Rockstar's perfectionism that it hasn't laid out exact sales predictions to determine GTA 6's success.

GTA 5 is one of the most successful games ever made. This trend is expected to continue with GTA 6, which could be big enough to lift up the entire video games industry through sales and long-term network effects. As for internal targets, Take-Two hasn't obsessed over recreating GTA 5's sales with in-depth predictions and strategies.

In a recent Q3FY25 earnings call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick made it seem that the company has total faith in Rockstar Games.

"We believe arrogance is the enemy of continued success. We run scared. Our competitors are not asleep. So what do we do about that? We try to be most creative, the most innovative, and the most efficient company in the entertainment industry, and Rockstar Games in particular seeks perfection in everything they do. We believe that if we do that right, and we focus on delivering for consumers, that's our best opportunity to succeed. "GTA 5 released on 3 console generations and remains the best-selling title. If you look at GTA Online, which is now 10 years old, has enormous ongoing engagement. There's certainly evidence that if you give consumers what they want, they will show up for it, and they will stick around loyally for a very long time. "Obviously [GTA 6] is a console release, we know what the current console installed base looks like, so there's the broad universe of console owners to look at and that's something to be mindful of. "At the same time, we don't spend a lot of time looking at attach rates because that will take care of itself if we do a good job. "We genuinely don't spend a lot of time thinking about is this going to be X number of units or Y number of units, we focus on what we can affect."

Zelnick also said that Take-Two has access to a database with 1 billion consumers' information. This database informs Take-Two on how to best market its games.

In other GTA 6 news, Zelnick has also reaffirmed the game's fall 2025 release, telling investors that TTWO expects to see sequential and record net bookings growth throughout Fiscal Year 2026, which is the timeframe that GTA 6 will launch.