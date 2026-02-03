Intel teams with SoftBank on next-gen ZAM memory, prototypes to compete against HBM in 2028

Intel looks to re-enter the memory business as it teams with SoftBank to introduce a new 'ZAM' memory solution, capitalizing on the mass DRAM demand.

TL;DR: Intel partners with SoftBank's SAIMEMORY to advance next-generation DRAM bonding technology using Z-Angle Memory (ZAM), enabling higher capacity, lower power consumption, and improved performance for AI data centers. This innovation aims to revolutionize memory architecture, surpassing standard DRAM limits and enhancing large-scale AI processing efficiency.

Intel is re-entering the memory business, teaming with Japan's SoftBank on a next-generation DRAM bonding technology.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Intel's Next-Generation DRAM Bonding (NGDB) initiative was completed under the Advanced Memory Technology (AMT) program that was managed by the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration through the Sandia National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory... some advanced tech then, eh?

Popular Popular Now: Logitech says if its new mouse doesn't 'change the way you play' you'll get a full refund

The use of ZAM next-generation memory technology allows SoftBank's subsidiary, SAIMEMORY, to sign a collaborative agreement with Intel to advance the commercialization of Z-Angle Memory (ZAM), a next-generation memory technology.

SoftBank's press release explains: "By utilizing ZAM next-generation memory technology, SAIMEMORY and Intel will work together to enable high-capacity and high-bandwidth data processing, enhanced processing performance and reduced power consumption in data centers and other environments that require the training and inference of large-scale AI models".

4

Intel officials explained their next-gen DRAM bonding technology: "Standard memory architectures cannot meet the needs of artificial intelligence. NGDB defines a completely new approach that will accelerate our move into the next decade. We are rethinking how DRAM is organized to fundamentally advance computer system architecture, aiming to achieve orders-of-magnitude performance improvements and incorporate innovation into industry standards".

HBM vs ZAM details:

40-50% Lower Power Consumption

Simplified Manufacturing Through Z-Angle Interconnects

Higher Storage Per Chip (Up to 512 GB)

Intel said at the time of winding down its Optane memory business back in July 2022: "We continue to rationalize our portfolio in support of our IDM 2.0 strategy. This includes evaluating divesting businesses that are either not sufficiently profitable or not core to our strategic objectives. After careful consideration, Intel plans to cease future product development within its Optane business. We are committed to supporting Optane customers through the transition".