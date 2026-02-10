Intel shows off next-gen 'ZAM' memory prototype: new Z-angle architecture, next-gen performance

Intel joins forces with SoftBank and its subsidiary SAImemory on next-gen ZAM: Z-angle memory with memory design driven by power and thermal constraints.

TL;DR: Intel and SoftBank unveiled next-generation ZAM memory prototypes featuring a unique Z-angle interconnect architecture that improves thermal management and reduces power consumption by 40-50%. This technology offers higher storage capacity up to 512 GB per chip and simplified manufacturing, positioning ZAM as a strong competitor to HBM for AI and advanced computing.

Intel and SoftBank announced their next-generation ZAM memory technology recently, but now the new ZAM memory prototype has been shown off at the recent Intel Connection Japan 2026 event.

The focus on ZAM memory discussion during the event was on how the new Z-angle architecture would help mitigate performance issues and improve thermals using existing cooling technology. Intel Fellow and CTO of Intel Government Technologies, Joshua Fryman, was there alongside Intel Japan CEO Makoto Ono.

ZAM has been limited to just research papers and press releases, but with the new Intel and SAImemory (SoftBank subsidiary) the team is now pushing ahead with ZAM and some prototypes. The biggest difference here compared to HBM and other memories is that ZAM integrates a massive amount of interconnect topology that is routed diagonally throughout the die stack, instead of drilling vertically down. Intel says that the biggest benefit with ZAM is its thermal capabilities.

Intel officials explained their next-gen DRAM bonding technology: "Standard memory architectures cannot meet the needs of artificial intelligence. NGDB defines a completely new approach that will accelerate our move into the next decade. We are rethinking how DRAM is organized to fundamentally advance computer system architecture, aiming to achieve orders-of-magnitude performance improvements and incorporate innovation into industry standards".

