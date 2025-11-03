SK hynix HBM roadmap teases HBM5, HBM5E, GDDR7-Next, DDR6, 400-layer 4D NAND in 2029-2031

TL;DR: SK hynix revealed its 2026-2031 technology roadmap featuring advanced DRAM and NAND innovations, including HBM4 to HBM5E stacks, DDR6, GDDR7-next, and 400+ layer 4D NAND. The roadmap emphasizes AI-optimized memory and storage solutions like PCIe Gen5-7 SSDs and AI-D/AI-N series for future high-performance computing.

SK hynix has unveiled its next-generation technology roadmap, including HBM5, HBM5E, GDDR7-next, DDR6, and 400+ layer 4D NAND and more to come for 2029-2031.

During the SK AI Summit 2025 event held in Seoul, South Korea, on November 3, the company unveiled its next-gen DRAM memory and NAND flash product roadmap. This included discussion on next-gen technologies including custom HBM memory, HBF, and a slew of AI-optimized products of the future.

SK hynix's new DRAM and NAND roadmaps cover 2026 to 2028, and then 2029 to 2031, where SK hynix will have next-gen HBM4 16-Hi stacks, as well as even faster HBM4E in 8/12/16-Hi stacks between 2026-2028. SK hynix will also have custom HBM4E memory, LPDDR6 memory, and new AI-D series memory with LPDDR5X SOCAMM 2, MRDIMM Gen2, LPDDR5R, and 2nd Gen CXL LPDDR6 memory for conventional DRAM.

We'll also see PCIe Gen5 eSSD (245TB+ QLD) and cSSD, PCIe Gen6 eSSD and cSSD, as well as UFS 5.0 for standard NAND, while SK hynix also teases AI-N D (NLF and NL SSD) for between 2026 and 2028.

Into the future, SK hynix lays out its plans for 2029 to 2031 which include future-gen HBM5 and HBM5E memory standards, as well as custom HBM5 and HBM5E memory. On the conventional DRAM side of things, we'll also see GDDR7-Next, DDR6, and 3D DRAM technologies released.

AI-D memory for 2029-2031 includes LPDDR6 SOCAMM2, AI-D Expansion, and 3rd Gen QXL PiM-Next. Standard NAND will include future-gen PCIe Gen7 eSSD and cSSD formats, UFS 6.0, and 400+ layered 4D NAND, while AI-N products will include AI-N P (Storage Next) and AI-N B (HBF) technologies.