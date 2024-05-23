SK hynix HBM3E chip yield hits 80% which has help cut mass production times down by 50%

SK hynix announces HBM3E memory yields are close to 80% which has managed to cut the time required for mass production of HBM3E by 50%.

SK hynix has announced that HBM3E yields are close to 80% and that the South Korean memory giant has reduced mass production times of HBM3E in half.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times this week, SK hynix's Yield Executive Vice President Kwon Jae-soon said: "We have managed to cut the time required for mass production of HBM3E chips by 50%. The chips have almost reached the target yield of 80%".

This is the first time that SK hynix has publicly disclosed yield information for HBM3E memory, with the industry estimating previously that the yield of SK hynix's HBM3E memory was somewhere between 60% and 70%. VP Kwon continued, saying: "our goal this year is to focus on producing 8-layer HBM3E. In the AI era, improving yields becomes even more crucial to stay ahead".

NVIDIA is the biggest customer of SK hynix's HBM3 and HBM3E memory, using HBM3E on its beefed-up Hopper H200 AI GPU, and its next-gen Blackwell B200 AI GPU.